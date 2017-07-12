RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT DAWN TUESDAY, JULY 11, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

• GODWIN OBASEKI DECLARES READINESS TO WORK WITH RIVAL , IZE IYAMU AS SUPREME COURT AFFIRMS HIS ELECTION AS EDO STATE GOVERNOR.

• ABUJA FEDERAL HIGH COURT GRANTS FORMER CHIEF OF AIR STAFF, UMAR DIKKO FREEDOM TO TRAVEL FOR MEDICAL CHECK-UP ABROAD.

• PDP MEMBER IN THE LAGOS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY, VICTOR AKANDE DUMPS PARTY FOR APC.

• PDP CHIEFTAIN, TIMI FRANK CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION OFPARTY’S NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, JOHN ODIGIE OYEGUN.

• BELGIUM STRIKER, ROMELU LUKAKU COMPLETES MOVE TO MANCHESTER UNITED.

COURT: OBASEKI

Godwin Obaseki is for the umpteenth time declared winner of the Governorship election of September 28th 2016 in Edo state. The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed Obaseki’s election as the governor of Edo state.

The apex court in its ruling, dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ize Iyamu.

Iyamu had approached the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment of the Court of appeal which affirmed Obaseki’s victory as winner of the Governorship election in Edo state.

OBASEKI: IYAMU

It appears all have ended well in the Edo Governorship court verdict. According to reports, the PDP candidate in the 2016 Governorship election,Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who challenged Obaseki’s victory, has congratulated theGovernor on the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Ize-Iyamu, who’s petition was dismissed for lack of merit, assured Governor Obaseki of his goodwill. In a press statement issued in Benin City, Ize-Iyamu said the Supreme Court verdict has brought an end to his struggle for the office of the Governor of Edo state.

The victorious governor Obaseki expressed his gratitude in this way.

COURT:DIKKO

Former chief of air staff, air marshal Umar Dikko is now free to travel abroad for his medical check-up. This comes as an Abuja federal high court has granted Dikko, permission to embark on the trip.

Dikko, who headed the Nigeria air force from September 9th, 2010, to October 4th, 2012, is facing a seven-count charge of money laundering before the court.

The economic and financial crimes commission EFCC, had alleged that Dikkoused looted funds to purchase six choice properties in Abuja, kano andKaduna

COURT: FISHIM

The Lagos state high court in Ikeja has fixed July12th for the arraignment of a serving judge of the national industrial Court, justice Agbadu Fishim, charged with 3.5 million naira unlawful

Enrichment.

The economic and financial crimes commission had alleged that justice Fishim received a total of 3.5 million naira from seven senior advocates of Nigeria, a Lagos-based lawyer and one law firm between 2013 and 2015.

Justice Raliat Adebiyi who presided over the matter fixed the date.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT : TRANSPORTATION

The Federal Government says all hands are on deck to ensure the completion of the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail services by December nextyear.

Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi gave the assurance whileinspecting the ongoing rail projects at Ijoko community area of Ogun state.

Amaechi said the federal government was making frantic efforts to ensure the completion of the project as scheduled.

PDP: DEFECTION

The wind of defection has blown to the Lagos state house of assembly. According to reports, a member of the people’s democratic party, PDP inhouse Victor Akande has dumped the party for the governing all progressives congress, APC.

Akande was one of the two remaining PDP members in the Lagos state house

of assembly.

In a letter to the assembly, Akande said he was defecting because of the factions in the PDP, which he said were not just two but four, especially in Lagos state.

APC: FRANK

A chieftain of the governing all progressives congress APC, Timi Frank hascalled for the immediate resignation of the party’s national chairman, John Odigie Oyegun.

Frank said to newsmen in Abuja that his grouse with the party’s chairman was that Oyegun has not been able to solve any crisis rocking the party.

A consequence of this, he believes, is the outcome of the Osun statebye-election, which saw the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party tovictory.

Frank has therefore appealed to the acting president to immediately callfor an emergency meeting, to address the situations confronting the party.

NIGERIA: MALI

The Malian army is seeking to partner with its Nigerian counterpart. Mali’s army chief, colonel-lieutenant Abdrahame Babi made this known during a visit to the Nigerian army headquarters in Abuja.

Babi observed that both countries face similar security threats whichnecessitated their quest for partnership.

For his part, the chief of staff, lieutenant general Yusuf Buratai agreedthat the fight against terrorism required an inclusive effort.

SPORT: LUKAKU

Belgium striker, Romelu Lukaku has officially completed his move from Everton to Manchester united.

The deal is for a reported fee of 75 million pounds. The 24-year-old Belgian international striker signed the five-year dealafter passing his medical and agreeing personal terms which will see him earn over 200,000 pounds a week.

