RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT DAWN MONDAY, JULY 18,   2017

SACK

The wind of suspension seems to be sweeping through the national health insurance scheme in Nigeria.

Reports say the Minister Of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has approved the suspension of eight other officials of the scheme.

Their suspension came after fresh evidence emerged from the committee setup by the minister of health to investigate the his scam.

The latest development is in the wake of the suspension of executivesecretary of the scheme, Professor Usman Yusuf.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT : HOUSING

The Federal Government is taking accommodation challenges in the country seriously as it plans to commit 1 trillion Naira to the construction of housing accommodation.

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun,who disclosed this noted that the move was to bridge the 17 millionhousing deficit confronting the country

Oyegun added that the programme was a new social housing programme thathad been included in the economic recovery and growth plan, recentlylaunched by the government.

STATES: LOAN

More states of the federation will now benefit from the Paris club refund as another tranche of the money has been released to them.Among the states to benefit are; Ekiti and Abia.

According to reports, the governors of the said states have confirmed thereceipt of the second batch of the refund.

President Muhammadu Buhari initiated the refund to enable states meettheir financial obligations, especially to workers and pensioners.

FANI-KAYODE

Former aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode is optimistic that the People’sDemocratic Party will come top in the 2019 general election.

Fani-Kayode gave his view while on a morning chat on television continental today.

He said he was certain that the Makarfi-led leadership will drive theparty to fulfilling the dream of clinching power in 2019.

Fani-Kayode also added his voice to calls for restructuring in thecountry, advising the governing, APC and opposition PDP to take agitationsfor restructuring seriously.

PDP: WOMEN FORM

The opposition people’s Democratic Party is of the opinion that paying fornomination forms instead of picking them free would earn women morerespect in politics.

National chairman of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, stated this when here ceived the minister of women affairs and social development, Senator Jummai Alhassan, at the PDP headquarters in Abuja.

Makarfi has therefore called on women to be ready to pay for theirNomination forms.

FRSC

The Federal road safety corps has vowed to prosecute all those involved in the attack and molestation of operatives of the corps on the highways.

The Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi made the vow while reacting to the recent shooting of two FRSC officials and the detention of another in a police facility in Abia state.

Oyeyemi in a statement said many FRSC operatives have been abused in the past by road users and needs to stop

ARMY: BOKO HARAM

The Nigerian army has drawn the attention of Nigerians to the new tacticsemployed by the Boko Haram insurgents.

A statement by the Army’s Deputy Director Of Public Relations, Colone lOnyema Nwachukwu, says the terrorist group now uses deceptive tactics such as putting up a fight to attract attention to them before detonating their suicide bomb.

It added that the insurgents also abduct children who are on errands,strap them with suicide vests, and send them back home where the bomb detonates to kill members of the family.

The statement therefore advised the populace to be wary of these antics tobe safe.

LAGOS: HOLIDAY TEACHING

The Lagos state government has cancelled its annual holiday special teaching for this year. This is in a bid to prevent further kidnapping of students in the state.

The government in a memo to all the permanent secretaries in the six educational districts in the state blamed security situation and threats by kidnappers for its decision.

The annual holiday teaching was set up by the Lagos state government to boost pupils’ interest in science courses.

JAPAN

Japan has taken its technology to a new level by releasing, the first pictures taken by a drone on the international space station.

The drone, called internal ball camera drone was sent to take pictures and video of the work of the astronauts. Before this latest trend, astronauts were taking pictures by themselves.

With the emergence of this drone which is operated from the earth, flight controllers and researchers on the ground can check the crew’s work from the same viewpoint as the crew.

