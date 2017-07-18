RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATE AT 10 AND 11AM

TUESDAY, JULY 18, 2017

STATES: LOAN

States of the Federation will now benefit from the Paris club refundas another tranche of the money has been released to them among the States to benefit are; Ekiti and Abia.

According to reports, the governors of the said states have confirmed thereceipt of the second batch of the refund.

President Muhammadu Buhari initiated the refund to enable states meettheir financial obligations, especially to workers and pensioners.

TRUMP

Efforts by the U.S President Donald Trump to find a replacement forformer U.S President Barrack Obama’s healthcare system Obamacare havefailed.

The failure is as a result of varying positions of the senate during thepassage of the bill.

The Senate majority leader Mitch mc Connel has expressed his regret over failed efforts to replace Obamacare.

ARMY: BOKO HARAM

The army wants Nigerians to beware of the new tactics employed by the Boko Haram insurgents.

A statement by the army’s deputy director of public relations, ColonelOnyema Nwachukwu, says the terrorist group now uses deceptive tactics suchas putting up a fight to attract attention to them before detonatingtheir suicide bomb.

It added that the insurgents also abduct children who are on errands,strap them with suicide vests, and send them back home where the bombdetonates to kill members of the family.

The statement therefore advised the populace to be wary of these antics tobe safe.

LAGOS: HOLIDAY TEACHING

The Lagos state government says it has taken proactive measures to preventfurther kidnapping of students in the state.

The authorities have cancelled its annual holiday special teaching forthis year.

The government in a memo to all the permanent secretaries in the sixeducational districts in the state blamed security situation and threatsby kidnappers for the decision.

The annual holiday teaching was set up to boost pupils’ interest inscience courses.

JAPAN

japan has taken its technology to a new level by releasing, the firstpictures taken by a drone on the international space station.

The drone, called internal ball camera drone was sent to take pictures andvideo of the work of the astronauts.

Before this latest trend, astronauts were taking pictures by themselves.

The emergence of this drone which is operated from the earth, flightcontrollers and researchers on the ground can check the crew’s work fromthe same viewpoint as the crew.

SACK

Eight officials of the National Health Insurance scheme have beensuspended.

This came after fresh evidence emerged from the committee set up by the Minister of Health to investigate the NHIS scam.

The National Publicity Secretary of Health and managed care association ofNigeria, LekanEwenla, has attributed the crisis in the sector toregulation failure.

Abia State Police command has arrested two security operatives involved inthe shooting of two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, inthe state.

Spokesman of the Command, GeofreyOgbonna, disclosed the development toNewsmen .

Ogbonna has promised fairness and justice at the end of the investigation.

Security aides attached to the Speaker of Abia Assembly, ChikwenduKaluhad on Saturday opened fire on FRSC officials while on duty.

PDP: WOMEN FORM

The opposition People’s Democratic Party is of the opinion that paying fornomination forms instead of picking them free would earn women morerespect in politics.

National Chairman of the Party, Ahmed Makarfi, stated this when hereceived the minister of women affairs and social development, Senatorjummai Alhassan, at the PDP headquarters in Abuja.

Makarfi has therefore called on women to be ready to pay for theirnomination forms.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT: HOUSING

The Federal Government is taking accommodation challenges in the countryseriously as it plans to commit 1 trillion naira to the construction ofhousing accommodation.

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun,who disclosed this, noted that the move was to bridge the 17 millionhousing deficit confronting the country

He added that the programme was a new social housing programme that hadbeen included in the economic recovery and growth plan, recentlylaunched by the government.

