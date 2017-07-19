RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATE AT 1,2,3, and 4pm- 18-7-2017

TUESDAY, JULY 18, 2017

CAC: STRIKE

Business activities were earlier today paralyzed at the headquarters of the corporate affairs commission following an industrial action by members of staff of the commission.

According to reports, the workers are protesting the non-payment of allowances as well as poor welfare condition.

Posters with various inscriptions were seen displayed at the gate of the commission.

PAKISTAN

The wave of building collapse has hit southern Pakistan, killing five people.

Officials say the sad incident occurred while most residents were asleep. Efforts are ongoing to pull out survivors from the rubble of the collapsed

Three-story building.

NASARAWA

The former Governor of Nasarawa state, AliyuAkwe Doma, has faulted GovernorTanko Al Makura’s style of governance.

Doma’s major grouse with Al-Malkura is over the workers’ welfare which he described as a total failure and a stain on the good reputation of the state.

AkweDomawas speaking to journalists at his residence.

FG: NIGER DELTA

The Nigerian government has commended the Niger Delta development commission following the successful completion of rice mill in Emuohalocal government area of rivers state.

The minister of state for agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, made known the government’s position during a meeting with NDDC in PortHarcourt.

Lokpobiri asserted that the mill would ensure food sufficiency in the country in addition to creating thousands of jobs for young people in the region.

NPA: CROSS RIVER

TheNigerian ports authority has expressed sympathy with the cross River State Government and families of victims of the tank farm fire, in theCalabar free trade zone.

The NPA principal manager, Ibrahim Nasiru in a statement wished the peoplewho sustained injuries speedy recovery as well as repose of the souls ofthe dead.

Nasiru disclosed that the authority had commenced investigation into thesad event with the stakeholders, to prevent a recurrence.

SOKOTO

A committee set up by the Sokoto state government to verify the actual number of students entitled to its scholarship has made shocking revelation.

The committee through its chairman, Shehu Wurno who presented the report to the state Governor Aminu Tambuwal said it uncovered over 700 “ghost”students.

The Governor, who commended the committee for its efforts, restated his administration’s determined to give priority to the educational sector.

COURT: TURAKI

Just about five days after the former Governor of Jigawa State, SaminuTuraki, was granted bail, justice Nnamdi Dimgba of a federal high court in Abuja has ordered that he be remanded in Kuje prison, Abuja.

Justice Dimgba gave the order shortly after the economic and financial crimes commission re-arraigned Turaki and three companies on 32 counts of money laundering involving about 37 billion naira.

Reports say, the defendants allegedly committed the offences between 2006 and 2007 while Turaki was in office.

HOR

The house of representatives has decried alleged duplication of projects funded by international donors in their budgetary proposals by ministries departments and agencies.

The chairman, house committee on finance, Alhaji Babangida Ibrahim, made the feelings of the house known at a retreat organized by the house committee on appropriation in Abuja.

Ibrahim, therefore, urged the executive to identify projects being funded by international donors but were re-presented by MDAS in their budget proposals.

INDIA

A young Indian soldier, has shot dead a commanding officer in Indian-administered of Kashmir after a quarrel,

The army has not given further details. however, some junior officers confirmed that the argument was over a mobile phone.

Reports say the soldier was told off his phone while on duty, and the device was confiscated.

Although investigation are still on going

MANCHESTER

Manchester united popularly known as the red devils are on the lookout fora new player.

This follows the inability to sign Eric Dier from premier league rivals Tottenham hotspur.

The red devils are on the lookout for at least one new midfielder beforethe transfer window closes.

United’s boss, Jose Mourinho will now instead focus on signing Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, while Julian Weigland Radja Nainggolan are other possible options for the club.

OKOROCHA: NIGERIA

As calls for restructioning continues to rend the air in the country, Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha feels that the term has been over flogged.

Okorocha said he would prefer the word ‘’repackage’’ to ‘’restructuring’’as in his own view, the nation only needed to be repackaged.

The governor noted that only repackaging could attract huge investors to Nigeria and help boost its economy.

Okorocha expressed his sentiments while declaring open the 67th annual conference of broadcasting organizations of Nigeria, bon.

JEGA: YOUTH

The Federal Government has been urged to make its policies more youth-friendly.

Former chairman of the independent national electoral commission INEC Atthairu Jega made the appeal while speaking in Abuja.

According to Jega, Nigeria needs to adopt a positive youth development approach, which recognizes youth as active participants in societal growth and not merely as passive recipients of whatever the government dishes

Jonathan: caucus meeting

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan has enjoined members of his party, the people’s Democratic Party, to focus on rebuilding the party ahead of the2019 general elections.

The former president made the appeal at the party’s ongoing nationalcaucus meeting at its secretariat, Abuja.

Jonathan believes the PDP has the chance to regain power at the Centre,but noted that the leaders must be willing to re-build the party structures that were almost destroyed by the protracted legal tussle.

EDO: BUDGET

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has called on the senate to put itsacts together and ensure speedy passage of budgets.

The Governor who lamented the malady said it was unfair for a state to pass its budget in December and wait another six months for its implementation due to delay in the passage of the national budget.

Obaseki’s noted that late passage of the budget by senate has not helped the country in anyway as it destroys the economy

The Governor spoke in BeninCity when he hosted the Clifford Ordia- ledSenate committee on works.

SPORT:TRIPPIER

Tottenham fullback Kieran Trippierhas signed a new five year deal with the English premier side.

The 26-year-old is likely to become Mauricio Pochettino’sfirst-choiceright-back following Kyle Walker’s departure to Manchester city.

WASSCE

The WestAfrican senior school certificate examination council says it isnot releasing the result of over 214,000 students who sat for the may/Juneexamination.

Head, national office of the council, Olu Adenipekun explained that theresults were seized due to examination malpractice.

Adenipekun however noted that the examination council has recordedtremendous improvement from last year.

NASARAWA

The organized labour in Nasarawa has suspended its two months old strikeafter reaching an agreement with the state government.

The secretary of Nasarawa state chapter of the Nigeria labour congress,Ahmed Naibi, said the government agreed to pay all the outstandingsalaries and release all outstanding promotion to workers hence the suspension of the strike.

Workers in the state have been directed to get back to work immediately.

FG: HOUSING

The Federal Government is taking accommodation challenges in the countryseriously as it plans to commit 1 trillion naira to the construction ofhousing accommodation.

The national chairman of all progressives’ congress, John Odigie-Oyegun,who disclosed this noted that the move was to bridge the 17 millionhousing deficit confronting the country

Oyegun added that the programme was a new social housing programme thathad been included in the economic recovery and growth plan, recentlylaunched by the government.

PDP: WOMEN FORM

The opposition People’s Democratic Party is of the opinion that paying fornomination forms instead of picking them free would earn women morerespect in politics.

National chairman of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, stated this when hereceived the minister of women affairs and social development, SenatorJummai Alhassan, at the PDP headquarters in Abuja.

Makarfi has therefore called on women to be ready to pay for theirnomination forms.

FAYEMI

A rights group, socio-economic rights and accountability project, Seraphas a score to settle with the minister of mineral resources anddevelopment, KayodeFayemi.

The minister is threatening to sue Serap if it fails to prove anallegation that he had been earning pension from the Ekiti stategovernment.

Serap, in a statement had included the former governor of Ekiti stateamong serving public officials who are receiving pension and otherallowances as retirees.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT 1,2,3, and 4pm- 18-7-2017 TUESDAY, JULY 18, 2017