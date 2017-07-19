RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT SIX TUESDAY,  JULY 18,   2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM



ACTING PRESIDENT, YEMI OSINBAJO ARRIVES ZAMFARA STATE ON A WORK VISIT.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT BEGINS PARTIAL REPAIR OF BENIN-EKPOMA-OKENE ROAD;PROMISES FULL REPAIRS AFTER RAINY SEASON.

NATIONAL IDENTITY MANAGEMENT COMMISSION EMBARKS ON REGISTRATION OFCITIZENS INTO DIGITAL DATA BASE.

ABUJA FEDERAL HIGH COURT REMANDS FORMER JIGAWA STATE GOVERNOR, SAMIUTURAKI IN KUJE PRISON.

S. GOVERNMENT OFFERS 150 NIGERIAN STUDENTS SCHOLARSHIP TO STUDY INAMERICA.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is on a work visit to Zamfara State.

Osinbajo is expected to commission some projects executed by the AbdulazizYari administration.

According to Osinbajo’s senior special assistant-media and publicity,Laolu Akande, in a series of tweets, the acting president on arrivalstressed the need for unity if Nigeria must attain great heights.

The Acting President was received by the state governorYari; in company

with the governors of Sokoto and Kebbi states, AminuTambuwal and AbubakarBagudu.

The Federal Government says it has begun partial repair of theBenin-Ekpoma- Okene road and will carry out full rehabilitation of thefailed portions of the road after the rainy season.

Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Clifford Odia, made thedisclosure in Benin when he led members of the committee on a courtesyvisit to the State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Odia explained that work began on some portions of the road after ameeting with the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The House of Representatives has decried alleged duplication of projects funded by international donors in their budgetary proposals by Ministries Departments and Agencies.

The Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Alhaji Babangida Ibrahim, made the feelings of the house known at a retreat organised by the house committee on appropriation in Abuja.

Ibrahim, therefore, urged the executive to identify projects being funded by international donors but were re-presented by MDAS in their budget proposals.

Registration of citizens and residents into the digital database has begun.

The Director General of the National Identity Management Commission, AliyuAziz who disclosed this said the move was geared towards having the U.Sequivalent of a social security number for every Nigerian.

Aziz noted that though international passport, driving license and othermeans of identification would remain valid, the national identificationnumber would be free and better recognized.

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki has been remanded in Kujeprison, Abuja

His detention follows an order from the high court of the Federal CapitalTerritory, Abuja.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the federal high court had granted bail to theex-governor on fresh bail conditions, but ordered the defendant to remainin Kuje prisons, Abuja, pending when the bail conditions were met.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission re-arraigned Turaki and threecompanies on 32 counts of money laundering involving about 37 billionnaira between 2006 and 2007 when the former governor was in office.

hundreds of members of The All Progressives Congress in the Mushin area ofLagos have staged a protest at the state house of assembly.

They are demanding the expulsion of the APC National Legal Adviser, MuizBanire.

Spokesperson for the protesters, Femi Martins, in a letter delivered togovernorAkinwunmi Ambode said they wanted Banire expelled followingalleged atrocities credited to him.

The United States Government has offered 150 Nigerian students within theLagos consulate district scholarships worth 2 million dollars to study invarious universities in the us.

Seven of the students who applied through the education USA opportunityfunds programme have been granted fully-funded scholarships.

The US consul general, john bray disclosed this while speaking at the 2017pre-departure orientation programme for the students,

Bray said five of the seven students who got full scholarships weretravelling for their postgraduate studies, while the remaining two weregoing for their first degree programmes

Barcelona Vice-President, JordiMestre has insisted that Brazilian StarNeymar will be staying in Spain despite rumors linking him with a move toParis saint-germain.

Reports in Spain have suggested that PSG are looking to lure the25-year-old to the Parc des princes after snapping up Neymar’sinternational teammate DaniAlves on a free transfer.

PSG are willing to pay up to the 222 million euros required to triggerNeymar’s release clause and would offer him a five-year deal worth 30-plusmillion euros a season.

