RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT 9, 10 AND 11AM THURSDAY, JULY 20,   2017

THURSDAY, JULY 20, 2017

OGONI: HYREP

Illegal oil refiners in the Ogoni communities have been called to order.This follows a warning from the

agency in charge of the Ogoni clean-up,Hyprep, asking the defaulters to desist the heinous act as the clean-up continues.

Hyprep co-coordinator, Marvin Dekil, noted that several of the youths, who illegally refined oil have

been engaged and retrained by the body to ensure that they were useful in the clean-up process.

GOVERNORS: STATE POLICE

The Nigerian governors have set up a six man committee to explore theoption of actualizing state police in the country.

The committee which has representative from the six geo-political zones ofthe country was mandated to come up with the best way of policing thecountry, in view of the security challenges in the nation.

Chairman of the governor’s forum and Zamfara state governor, AbdulazizYari made the disclosure.

MC CAIN:CANCER

Arizona republican senator, john McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

The diagnosis was done a week ago and the senator has already undergonesurgery to remove the tumor.

Former U.S President, Barrack Obama has sent recovery messages to theailing McCain.

FRANCE: RESIGNATION

France top military chief general Pierre De Villiers has resigned.

His resignation comes after a disagreed with president macron overmilitary allowance.

A hero of the Balkans war, General ErancoisLecointre, has replaced Pierreas military chief.



APC

The government of the day, the APC has taken a step as regards itsposition on agitations for restructuring.

The party has named a nine-member committee which would make known the itsposition on the matter.

The APC’s national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi disclosed this ina statement.

Abdullahi said the decision was taken after the party’s fifth jointnational working committee governors meeting yesterday.

FG: FOREIGN AFFIARS

it was a false alarm that 97 Nigerians were killed by Cameroonianparamilitary in the ceded BakassiPenisula.

Says minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who argued that therewas no evidence to back the claim.

He further explained that the supposed 97 casualties were an accumulatedfigure of Nigerians who have lost their lives in the Bakassi area since2008.”

Onyeama made the clarifications while addressing house of representatives’committee on foreign affairs through the permanent secretary of theministry, OlusolaEnikanolaye.



APC: CONVENTION

Meanwhile, the governing All Progresives Congress has blamed the party’sinability to hold its mid-term non elective convention on PresidentBuhari’s ill health.

The Nigeria governor’s forum chairman and Zamfara state governor AbdulazizYarisaid this to newsmen.

Yari however noted that the party chieftains would meet with the actingpresident Yemi Osinbajo to fix a date for the convention.



AMNESTY: BOKO HARAM

Amnesty international has given indications that several Boko Haramsuspects have died in Cameroon custody.

The rights group said security forces brutally tortured them in the fightagainst the jihadist group.

The NGO said it had spoken with 101 people who said they were held insecret and tortured by security forces between March 2013 and March 2017.

TRUMP

Moving to American politics, US president’s eldest son, son-in-law andex-campaign manager, are to testify before the senate on alleged Russianmeddling in the 2016 election.

Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner And Paul Manafortwill be questioned abouttheir links to Russian officials.

Meanwhile, trump had said he would not have named Jeff sessions asattorney general if he knew he would recuse himself from the inquiry.

SENATE: EFCC

The senate is set to grill the Economic And Financial Crimes Commissionover the management of international grants received by the nationalfinancial intelligence unit under the EFCC.

The upper chamber has also concluded plans to move the unit out of thecommission and make it independent.

The move followed the adoption of a motion moved by Senator ChukwukaUtaziwho alleged that the EFCC had been preventing moves to make the NFIU anindependent body.

APAPA POLICE

Meanwhile the police say they have arrested the officer, who allegedlyshot dead a tanker driver along Burmaroad, Apapa yesterday.

The command also revealed that 18 suspected hoodlums who allegedly causedmayhem in the area following the killing have also been apprehended.

The police explained that the hoodlums were arrested for trying to takelaws into their hands by setting a bank ablaze after a police officerattached to the bank shot dead a tanker driver during an altercation.

Correspondent ToluLopeOgunjobiwho has been monitoring the incidentconfirms that peace has since returned to the area.

