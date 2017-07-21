RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

THURSDAY, JULY 20 2017

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MOVES TO STOP IMPORTATION OF FUEL BY 2019.

SENATE RECOMMENDS 5 YEAR JAIL TERM OR 10 MILLION NAIRA FINE FORWHISTLEBLOWERS RAISING FALSE ALARM.

NIGERIA’S UPPER CHAMBER BEGINS PROCESS TO GRANT COUNTRY’S FINANCIALINTELLIGENCE UNIT INDEPENDENCE.

ACTING PRESIDENT, YEMI OSINBAJO COMMISERATES WITH VICTIMS OF KADUNA COMMUNAL CLASH.

US PRESIDENT’S SON, TRUMP JUNIOR TO TESTIFY BEFORE SENATE OVER ALLEGEDRUSSIAN INTERFERENCE.

FG: OILPOLICY

The Federal Government is fast thinking of ways to stop the importation offuel by 2019.

To this end, it has approved a new national oil policy by the federal Executive council.

The minister of state for petroleum, IbeKa chikwu who disclosed this said the policy is geared

towards re-organizing the NNPC for greater efficiency and accountability.

SENATE: WHISTLEBLOWER

Whistle blowing in the country might be lucrative, but there are stiff penalties for raising false alarm, as the senate has passed a bill recommending a five-year jail term or 10 million naira fine for offenders.

This comes as the red chamber passed the whistle blowers protection bill. The federal government’s current practice of giving five per cent of recovered loot to the informant has also been approved by the senate.

The bill is to build a legal framework for whistle blowing as part of the anti-corruption campaign by the current administration.

SENATE: ANTI-CORRUPTION

The senate has directed its anti-corruption committee to begin work on abill to grant independence to the Nigeria’s financial intelligence unit,to meet up the December deadline and present it within 4-weeks.

This came after the upper chamber accused the ministries of justice,finance and interior of obstructing the country’s anti-corruption campaignthrough their inactions.

The legislators lamented that the inactions of the ministries may causeNigeria to be blacklisted from global financial intelligence Organizationsin five months’ time.

TARABA

The Government of Taraba state has made its position clear on open grazing.

The state house of assembly there has passed the anti- open grazing bill,sponsored by the executive into law.

The development came a day after the adoption of a report showing that a majority of the Taraba state residents supported the passage of the bill.

The speaker, Abel Diah, thanked members of the house for the attention given to the bill and advised the executive to give a minimum of six months for public enlightenment before the enforcement of the bill.

OSINBAJO: KADUNA KILLING

Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, has commiserated with families of the victims of the communal clashes that resulted in the loss of lives in Kajuru Local Government area of Kaduna State.

Osinbajo sent his condolence in a statement.

Meanwhile, the acting president has commended the prompt response of the state government, and security agencies, calling for more security re-enforcement to control the situation.

APAPA POLICE

The Lagos state police say it has arrested the officer, who allegedly shot dead a tanker driver along Burma Road, Apapa yesterday.

The command also revealed that 18 suspected hoodlums who allegedly caused mayhem in the area following the killing have also been apprehended.

The police explained that the hoodlums were arrested for trying to take laws into their hands by setting a bank ablaze after a police officer attached to the bank shot dead a tanker driver during an altercation.

Correspondent Tolu Lope Ogunjobi who has been monitoring the in cidentconfirms that peace has since returned to the area.

LAGOS: MOTORISTS

The Lagos state police command has advised motorists plying the island axis of the state to take alternative routes.

This they explained follows long queue of tankers and trucks from the Apapa wharf up to Alaka stadium and Surulere area.

TRUMP

U.S President’s eldest son, son-in-law and ex-campaign manager, are to testify before the senate on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort will be questioned about their links to Russian officials.

Trump had said he would not have named Jeff sessions as attorney general if he knew he would recuse himself from the inquiry.

LAI: MOVIES

The Federal Government says there is no cause for alarm over reports of banning overseas production of Nigerian movies and music.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed who denied the allegation said the government would not tamper with the aspirations and rights of artistes and producers in the country.

Mohammed explained further that what the government had in mind was to ensure that Programmes with localcontent were produced in Nigeria.

IHEANACHO

Manchester city manager, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that super eagle’sstriker,KelechiIheanacho will leave the club, but claimed there will bea buy-back clause for him.

The 20-year-old is on the verge of a 25 million pounds move to Leicester city after being told he was not part of Guardiola’s plans.

Cityhave insisted on a clause into any transfer, meaning they can bringhim back to the Etihad in the future.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON THURSDAY, JULY 20 2017