RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT 1, 2,3 AND 4PM THURSDAY, JULY20  2017      

WAKE UP: NIGERIA

Themuch anticipated television continental breakfast show, wake upNigeria is finally here!

The 2 hour weekly programme which runs from 7 am to 9am will begin onMonday, July 24th.

Speaking during the launch of the show earlier today at the premises of TV Continental Ikosi ketu lagos, the Cheif Executive officer of the broadcast station, Andrew Hanlon said the breakfast show, indicates the investment plans in television continental and other brands of CBS.

Deputy Director Programmes, television continental, Morayo Brown spoke on the concept of the show.

Prospective presenters of the show, Abayomi Owolope and Titi Oyisan gave their thought on the programme.

PARIS FUND

In the same vein, the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has confirmedreceiving his state’s share of the Paris club fund.

The state’s chief press secretary to the governor, Samuel Onwue-Memedoconfirmed the development to newsmen.

Onwue-Memedo said the money which is about 7 billion naira will be used topay outstanding pension fee as promised by the state governor.

BUDGET

Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo has requested the senate to include 135 billion Nair in the 2017 budget.

Osinbajo explained that the money was needed to fund capital project sacross several ministries, department and agencies.

The senate had passed the 2017 budget two months ago.

BREXIT

Deliberations are still on to determine the rights of United Kingdomcitizens and financial settlement the U.K needs to make to the EuropeanUnion.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier revealed that deliberations have been delayed by the indecisiveness of the U.K.

You will recall that the Brexit week started last month following the Brexit tour by U.K Prime Minister Theresa may.

SECURITY: ELECTION

Security agencies in Lagos state have guaranteed a violence-free exercise in the Saturday local government election.

The agencies gave the assurance during a one day training organized for security operatives ahead of the Saturday polls.

Heads of the different security agencies including the Lagos state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni noted that all was set to ensure a hitch free exercise.

LAGOS: ELECTIONS

Aspirants for the forthcoming local council polls in Lagos stateare optimistic they will emerge victorious in the polls.

The candidates who spoke with our correspondent, Ayo Ozumgbakun boasted about their upcoming victory.

US: BAN

TheUnited States has lifted a four month ban on passengers carrying laptops onboard U.S. bound flights from certain airports in the middleeast and north Africa.

This brings to an end one of the controversial travel restrictions imposedby President Donald Trump’s administration.

USAIN BOLT

The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt will run the 100 meter and 4 by 100meters at the world championships in London next month.

This will be the fastest man’s final event before retiring.

TheJamaican sprint star confirmed this to journalists.

Bolt, winner of eight Olympic and 11 world gold medals, is looking tobring down the curtain on his glittering career in style at the august4-13 event.

CAC

There are pointers to the fact that the strike action by workers in the corporate affairs commission may last a little longer.

This follows failure by the management of the CAC to reach a compromise with the workers union.

The registrar-general, corporate affairs commission, Bello Mahmud, has raised alarm that the industrial action was having an adverse effect on the inflow of government’s revenue.

BRAZIL

A Brazilian judge has ruled that assets belonging to the country’s former president, Lula Da Silva, be frozen, following his conviction for corruption.

Judge Sergio Moro said nearly 200,000 dollars found in Lula’s bank accounts would be blocked.

Lula Da Silva who intends to stand for election next year has denied the charges, saying they are politically motivated.

