RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT SIX

THURSDAY, JULY 20, 2017

ACTING PRESIDENT, YEMI OSINBAJO WRITES NATIONAL ASSEMBLY; SEEKS 135.6 BILLION NAIRA ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR CAPITAL PROJECTS ACROSS MDAs.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT DECLARES COMMITMENT TO UPGRADE TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE TO GLOBAL STANDARD.

SENATE CONFIRMS EIGHT RESIDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSIONERS.

APC CANVASSES SUPPORT FOR PARTY AHEAD LOCAL COUNCIL ELECTIONS IN LAGOSSTATE.

CONTINENTAL BROADCASTING SERVICE, CBS LAUNCHES BREAKFAST SHOW, WAKE UPNIGERIA.

53 RUSSIAN ATHLETES FAIL IAAF DRUG TESTS.

OSINBAJO: VIREMENT

Acting president Yemi Osinbajo has written to the national assembly,seeking the inclusion of about 6 billion naira in the 2017 budget to fundvarious government projects and Programmes.

In a letter dated July 18, 2017 and addressed to the speaker of the house,Yakubu Dogara, Osinbajo said 15 ministries and agencies were to benefit from the projects.

Osinbajo further explained that the virement was part of the agreement reached by himself and the leadership of the senate and the house prior to the signing of the n7.441 trillion into law.

FASHOLA:

The federal government says it is standing on its toes in upgrading the transport infrastructure to globally acceptable standard.

Minister for power works and housing, Babatunde Fashola made the disclosure at the 23rd meeting of the national council on in Abuja.

Fashola added that the president Buhari-led administration has put measures in place, to guide the global development of the transport sector.

SENATE: REC

Nigeria’s upper chamber of the national assembly has confirmed there maining eight resident electoral commissioners of the independent national electoral commission, INEC

The senators however stepped down three nominees from Lagos, Kebbi and Zamfara states pending further consultation and one from Niger state was rejected.

The exercise follows consideration of the remaining 12 rec nomineesfollowing recommendations of its committee on INEC which screened a totalof 27 nominees as sent to the senate in march by the president Muhammadu Buhari.

PARIS FUND

Two states of the federation have so far confirmed receipt of the second tranche of the Paris club refund.

They are Ondo and Imo states.

According to the chief press secretary to the ondo state governor SegunAjiboye, Ondo state got over 7 billion naira.

Breaking it down, Ajiboye explained that 32 percent of the money will beal located to the local government, while the state government gets over 67 percent.

In the same vein, the Imo state’s chief press secretary to the governor,Samuel Onwue-Memedonoted that his state got about 7 billion naira, which will be used to pay outstanding pension fee as promised by the state governor.

INEC: COURT: MELAYE

The independent national electoral commission has called on the federal high court, Abuja, to set aside an earlier order suspending the recall of senator representing kogi west, Dino Melaye.

The commission argued that the interim order was granted without Justice John Tsoho considering the constitutional provision, mandating it to conduct a referendum for the senator’s recall within 90 days.

INEC made this submission in its fresh motion to Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, ofthe federal high court requesting that the interim order be vacated.

AREGBESOLA: AMBODE

Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola has showered praises on his Lagos state counterpart, Akinwunmi Ambode, describing him as the governor general of Nigeria.

Aregbe sola made the remarks while receiving governor Ambode on a courtesy visit at the government house in Oshogbo.

The governor noted that the position of Lagos as the economic nerve Centre of the country and the brilliant performance of governor Ambode could not be downplayed in any form.

Aregbe sola also used the occasion to call for the integration of governors of the south-west region in order to reap maximum advantage of its comparative competitiveness.

APC: LAGOS ELECTION

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC has appealed to its members in Lagos state to vote massively for the party in the forth coming local council elections.

The Lagos state governor, Akinwumi Ambode made the call through a statement by the state’s party spokesman, Joe Igbokwe.

Ambode advised aggrieved members of the party to bury the hatchet and work for the good of the party.

SECURITY: ELECTION

Security agencies in Lagos state have guaranteed a violence-free exercise in the Saturday local government election.

The agencies gave the assurance during a one day training organized for security operatives ahead of the Saturday polls.

Heads of the different security agencies including the Lagos state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni noted that all was set to ensure ahitch free exercise.

WAKE UP: NIGERIA

In line with our sincere promise of bringing you one of Nigeria’s best breakfast shows on TV, the management of television continental has launched its much anticipated breakfast show, ‘’Wake Up Nigeria’’.

Speaking during the launch of the show earlier today, on the premises of tv continental ikosi Ketu Lagos, the chief executive officer of the broadcast station, Andrew Hanlon said the breakfast show, indicates the investment plans in television continental and other brands of CBS.

For her part, the deputy director Programmes, television continental,Morayo Afolabi-Brown spoke on the concept of the show.

Prospective presenters of the show, Abayomi Owopeand Titi Oyinsan gave their thoughts on the programme.

The 2 hour weekly programme which will run from 7 am to 9am will launch its maiden edition on Monday, July 24th.

RUSSIA: ATHLETES

Russia is still having a hard time coming off drugs as only eight out of its 61 athletes have been cleared to compete as neutrals by world athletics’ governing body.

The international association of athletics federations disclosed that 53russian athletes failed the drug test.

Russia’s athletics federation remains banned from internationalcompetition, including next month’s world athletics championships inLondon.

