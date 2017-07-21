RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT DAWN FRIDAY,  JULY 21,   2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

PRESIDENCY SEEKS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY’S APPROVAL FOR 135.6 BILLIONADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR CAPITAL PROJECTS ACROSS MDAs.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO ENROLL REHABILITATED CHIBOK SCHOOL GIRLS FOR FORMAL ACADEMIC ACTIVITIES IN SEPTEMBER.

ONDO AND IMO STATES RECEIVE SECOND TRANCHE OF PARIS CLUB REFUND.

COURT ADJOURNS EVANS’ 300 MILLION NAIRA FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS SUIT TILLJULY 27TH.

FORMER GOVERNOR OF ADAMAWA STATE, BALA JAMES NGILARI REGAINS FREEDOM.

CAF MOVES AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS TO JUNE AND JULY.

OSINBAJO: VIREMENT

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has written to the national assembly,seeking the inclusion of about 6 billion Naira in the 2017 budget to fund various government projects and Programmes.

In a letter dated July 18, 2017 and addressed to the speaker of the house,Yakubu Dogara, Osinbajo said 15 ministries and agencies were to benefit from the projects.

Osinbajo further explained that the Retirement was part of the agreement reached by himself and the leadership of the senate and the house prior to the signing of the n7.441 trillion into law.

Speaker of the lower chamber, Yakubu Dogara confirmed this.

SENATE: REC

The senate has confirmed the remaining eight resident electoral commissioners of the independent national electoral commission, INEC.

The senators however stepped down three nominees from Lagos, Kebbi and Zamfara states pending further consultation and one from Niger State was rejected.

The exercise follows consideration of the remaining 12 rec nominees following recommendations of its committee on INEC which screened a totalof 27 nominees as sent to the senate in March by the president Muhammadu Buhari.

DOGARA: YOUTH

As calls for youth participation in politics continue in the country, the house of representatives has assured them of its support.

In his words the speaker of the house, Yakubu Dogara noted that the national assembly would not fail the youth in considering the bill seeking their inclusion in politics and leadership at a young age.

Dogara’s reassurance followed insinuations in many quarters that the federal legislature has discarded the proposed ‘not too young to run bill’in the constitution amendment report laid on the floor of the House of Representatives yesterday.

MINISTER: CHIBOK:

The minister of women affairs, Aisha Alhassan says it is about time the released Chibok school girls who are in rehabilitation Centres return to school.

Alhassan dropped the hint when she led a delegation of un women to visit the girls at the women development Centre Abuja.

According to the minister, the girls are to be enrolled in a formal school at the start of the next schooling session in September.

The leader of the UN delegation who is also the deputy secretary general,Amina Mohammed urged the girls not to see themselves as victims of Boko Haram insurgency but survivors.

PARIS FUND

Two states of the federation have so far confirmed receipt of the second tranche of the Paris club refund.They are Ondo and Imo states.

According to the chief press secretary to the Ondo state governor Segun Ajiboye, Ondo state got over 7 billion Naira.

Breaking it down, Ajiboye explained that 32 percent of the money will beal located to the local government, while the state government gets over 67 percent.

In the same vein, the Imo state’s chief press secretary to the Governor,Samuel Onwue-Memedonoted that his state got about 7 billion naira, whichwill be used to pay outstanding pension fee as promised by the stategovernor.

COURT: EVANS

A federal high court sitting in Lagos has adjourned the suit filed against the inspector-general of police by suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike A.K.A Evans till July 27th.

Justice ChukaObiozoradjourned the 300 million Naira fundamental right enforcement suit after declining to entertain the case on the basis that ‘Evans’ lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, was yet to pay the fine of 20,000 thousand Naira slammed against him at the last adjourned date.

Justice Abdulaziz Anka, who awarded the punitive cost against Ogungbeje On July 13th, had said the lawyer would not be given audience in court untilhe paid the n20, 000 to the police for failing to inform them of his absence in court at the last sitting.

INEC: COURT: MELAYE

The independent national electoral commission has called on the federal high court, Abuja, to set aside an earlier order suspending the recall of senator representing kogi west, Dino Melaye.

The commission argued that the interim order was granted without Justice John Tsoho considering the constitutional provision, mandating it to conduct a referendum for the senator’s recall within 90 days.

INEC made this submission in its fresh motion to Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, ofthe federal high court requesting that the interim order be vacated.

COURT: NGILARI

Former-governor of Adamawa state, Bala James Ngilari is free at last.

His freedom came after a court of appeal sitting in Yola, the Adamawa state capital discharged and acquitted him.

Ngilari had been sentenced to five years in prison without option of fine,after he was found guilty of corrupt practices in March.

The former governor was specifically charged for violating the provisionsof the procurement laws of the state.

WAKE UP: NIGERIA

‘’Wake up Nigeria’’ will finally hit the airwaves on Monday, July 24th. The breakfast show is a maiden programme of the continental broadcasting service, CBS, owners of TV and radio continental.

Speaking during the launch of the much anticipated show, on the premises of TV continental Ikosi Ketu Lagos, the chief executive officer of the broadcast station, Andrew Hanlon said the breakfast show, indicates the investment plans in television continental and other brands of CBS.

For her part, the deputy director Programmes, television continental,Morayo Afolabi-Brown spoke on the concept of the show.

Prospective presenters of the show, AbayomiOwope and TitiOyinsan gavetheir thoughts on the programme.

The 2 hour weekly programme will run from 7 in the morning to 9 in the morning. AFCON the 2019 Africa cup of nations will be held in June and July.So says the confederation of African football.

The changes were rubber-stamped by the CAF executive committee in a meeting in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

The tournament is usually held in January and February, causing disputes with European clubs who had to release players in the middle of the season.

For the first time since the 1972 Africa cup of nations, Cameroon willhost the competition

