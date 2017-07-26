RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATE AT 9,10AND 11AM

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26, 2017

PRESIDENCY: BUHARI

“President Buhari is willing to receive delegations eager to visit him inthe U.K, as he is now in a better state”.Says,media aides to the president, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu. According to the presidency, the Nigerian president had initially barred politicians and other individuals from visiting him in London due to his fragile health at the time.

BUHARI

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is hale and hearty and will be back in the country before long. Buhari’s reassurance was contained in his letter to the president of guinea, Alpha Conde, thanking him for the nationwide prayers held by Guineans for his recovery and good health.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement.

OSINBAJO: INAUGURATION

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, will today in auguratethe two ministers designate that were screened by the senate on Wednesday, May 3rd.Reports say, the inauguration will take place inside the council chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja at the commencement of the weekly meeting of the federal executive council.

The ministers are; Stephen Ocheniof kogi state and Suleiman Hassan of Gombe state.

FG: FAAC

The Nigerian Government now has more money in its coffers.Over 65 billion naira has been disbursed to it by the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee, FAAC. The accountant general of the federation, Idris Ahmed who made the disclosure through the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun noted that the money was generated from value added tax, petroleum profit tax and customs duty collection.

CUSTOMS: ILLEGAL CHECKPOINTS

All illegal check-points across the country’s border will soon be dismantled.TheComptroller-General of the Nigerian customs service, Hamid Ali, hasdirected that they be disassembled.

The development follows a presidential directive to address illegalcheckpoints within the nation’s borders.

NAFDAC: ANTI-MALARIAL

The National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, says there is no need to panic over speculations of killer anti-malarial drugs in the country.The agency insists the rumor is false and baseless. Acting Director-General, NAFDAC, Yetunde Oni, made the clarification.

LAGOS: CHOLERA

Cholera outbreak has hit Lagos state again.Three local government areas of the state are already affected, with 2 persons dead and 25 others receiving treatment in hospitals.

The commissioner for health, Dr Jide Idris, who confirmed the outbreak to newsmen listed the affected areas as; Somolu, Oshodi-Isolo, and Surulere local government areas.

COURT: FAYEMI

An Ado-Ekiti high court has rejected an application filed by a former Governor of the State, Kayode Fayemi seeking an interim order to restrain the judicial panel of inquiry set up by Ekiti State Government to probeh is administration.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye who gave the ruling held that Fayemi’s requestcould not be granted because the defendants had filed a notice of preliminary injunction challenging the competence of the court to hear the substantive suit.

U.S.A.

The United States House Of Representatives has passed a bill, giving congress the power to block any effort by the white house to weaken sanctions on Russia, directly challenging President Donald Trump’s authority.

Head of Foreign Affairs Committee, Ed Royce has said the bill is strong and will increase the United States economic and political leverage.



UK

Britain is thinking forward as it plans to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol cars as well as vans from 2040, to reduce air pollution.The ban on petrol and diesel vehicles will also include hybrid vehicles that have an electronic motor, petrol or diesel engine.

This comes as authorities blame air pollution for the death of more than 40,000 people annually in Britain, with Nitrogen Dioxide a particular problem.

EU: ASYLUM

The European Union has upheld its asylum law that says refugees need to seek refuge in the first EU country they enter.According to a ruling by the country’s top court the asylum law stands irrespective of exceptional circumstances.

FRANCE

France is experiencing its worst ever wildfires in the south-eastern part of the country, forcing the evacuation of 10,000 people overnight.More than 4,000 firefighters and troops backed by water bombers have been trying to extinguish the flames since Monday.

The country has also sought for assistance from EU neighbors to fight the fires.

GUARDIOLA

Manchester city manager Pep Guardiola says the unexpected could happen in the race to sign Kylian Mbappefrom Monaco.

Monaco had denied giving consent to a world-record fee of 161 millioneuros with Real Madrid for Mbappe.

