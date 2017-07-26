RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26, 2017

PRESIDENCY SAYS BUHARI FIT TO ENTERTAIN WELL WISHERS.

ACTING PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO TO INAUGURATE TWO MINISTERS DESIGNATESCREENED BY SENATE.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY BEGINS CLAUSE-BY-CLAUSE VOTING OF ITEMS TO BE AMENDEDIN THE 1999 CONSTITUTION.

CHOLERA EPIDEMIC HITS THREE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS IN LAGOS STATE, CLAIMS 2 LIVES.

FRANCE BATTLES WORST EVER WILDFIRES.

PRESIDENCY: BUHARI

“President Buhari is willing to receive delegations eager to visit him inthe U.K, as he is now in a better state”.Says, media aides to the president, Femi Adesina and GarbaShehu.According to the presidency, the Nigerian president had initially barredpoliticians and other individuals from visiting him in London due to hisfragile health at the time.

OSINBAJO:INAUGURATION

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, will today inauguratethe two ministers-designate that were screened by the senate on Wednesday, May 3rd. Reports say, the inauguration will take place inside the council chambersof the presidential villa, Abuja at the commencement of the weekly meetingof the federal executive council.

The ministers are; Stephen Ocheni of kogi state and Suleiman Hassan ofGombe state.

SENATE

Nigerians vying for presidency and senatorial seats will notexceed 35 years of age.The senate committee on constitution review upheld 35 years as the minimumage range for the top political offices.

Also reviewed was the minimum age range for governors, which has now beenreduced from 35 to 30 and house of reps members from 30 to 25,chairman of the committee and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu noted that the move was to allow more participation in government by youngpeople.

SENATE: HOR

Both chambers of the National Assembly are soon to begin theclause-by-clause voting of thirty two items to be amended in the 1999constitution.TheDeputy Senate President, IkeEkweremadu called on all the lawmakers toensure their presence for the exercise today.

FG: FAAC

The Nigerian Government now has more money in its coffers. Over 65 billion naira has been disbursed to it by theFederation Accounts Allocation Committee, FAAC.

TheAccountant General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed who made thedisclosure through the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun noted that themoney was generated from value added tax, petroleum profit tax and customsduty collection.

LAGOS: CHOLERA

Cholera outbreak has hit LagosState again as threeLocal Government Areas of the State are already affected, with 2persons dead and 25 others receiving treatment in hospitals.

The commissioner for health, DrJideIdris, who confirmed the outbreak tonewsmen listed the affected areas as; Somolu, Oshodi-Isolo, and SurulereLocal Government Areas.

TASK FORCE

Members of the joint Police team have been deployed to the Abuja-Kadunahighway to curb the high rate of kidnap in the area. The force public relations officer JimohMoshoodmade this known at a newsconference in Abuja.

KIDNAP

About 10 members of an oil exploration team in the north eastern part ofthe country have been abducted. The General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NigerianNationalPetroleum Corporation, NduUghamadu, who confirmed thedevelopment said plans were in place to capture the abductors.

The exploration team which consisted of lecturers from the survey andGeologicalDepartmentUniversity of Maiduguri were abducted aroundJibivillage in BornoState.

FRANCE

France is experiencing its worst ever wildfires in the south-eastern partof the country, forcing the evacuation of 10,000 people overnight.More than 4,000 firefighters and troops backed by water bombers have beentrying to extinguish the flames since Monday.The country has also sought for assistance from EUneighbors to fight thefires.

UK

Britain is thinking forward as it plans to ban the sale of new diesel andpetrol cars as well as vans from 2040, to reduce air pollution.The ban on petrol and diesel vehicles will also include hybrid vehiclesthat have an electronic motor, petrol or diesel engine.

This comes as authorities blame air pollution for the death of more than40,000 people annually in Britain, with Nitrogen Dioxide a particularproblem.

ENTERTAINMENT: SINATRA

Widow of singer Frank Sinatra, Barbara Sinatra, haspassed on. Spokesperson for the family, John Thoresen, said Sinatra died of naturalcauses.Thoresen disclosed that Barbara Sinatra passed away at home in ranchomirage, California.

Barbara Sinatra was 90 years old.

BAYERN

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelottidoes not expect to make anyadditional signings this summer transfer. The Italian has added a number of players in the last two months,including France defender CorentinTolissoand Colombia playmaker JamesRodriguez.

He said he was delighted with the balance of his squad ahead of the newcampaign.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON WEDNESDAY, JULY 26, 2017