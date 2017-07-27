RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT DAWN THURSDAY, JULY 27,   2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM



LAWMAKERS CONTESTS AMENDMENT SEEKING LOCAL GOVERNMENT AUTONOMY AND 35 AFFIRMATIVE ACTION FOR WOMEN.

FEC APPROVES EMERGENCY REPAIR OF ABUJA, KADUNA EXPRESSWAY; FINALISES

NINE SOLDIERS FEARED DEAD AS ARMY RESCUES 10 NNPC STAFF ABDUCTED BY BOKO

HOR: CONSTITUTION

House of Representatives will today vote on the ongoing constitutionamendment.The lawmakers had fixed Wednesday and Thursday for the voting, but theycould not begin the voting as earlier scheduled due to technical hitches.Speaker of the house, Yakubu Dogara confirmed that the actual voting wouldtake place today.

SENATE

The upper chamber of the National Assembly yesterday voted insupport of the Local Government autonomy and items up for amendment in the1999 constitution.TheSenate also decided against devolution of powers, but voted in favorof immunity in respect of words spoken or written at plenary sessions.

The lawmakers formally indicated that the president must nominateministers within 30 days and attach their portfolios to the senate forconfirmation.The clause makes it mandatory for the President to deliver a state of thenation address in a joint session of the national assembly.

Some lawmakers want a second look at the amendment seeking LocalGovernment autonomy for Local Government.

SENATE: CANDIDACY

On the outcome of the votes, the red chamber has approvedmembership of former presidents of the Senate and speakers of the House of Representatives for the council of state.The lawmakers however rejected removal of the land use act from theconstitution.The upper chamber also resisted the move to alter the second schedule,parts i and ii of the constitution to move certain items to the concurrentlegislative list, which was intended to give more legislative powers tostates.

Some of the lawmakers were not satisfied with theconstitutional amendment seeking 35 percent affirmative action for women.The lawmakers voiced their disapproval in this way.

PEACECORPS:NASS

The National Unity and Peace Corps has given the NationalAssembly a pat on the back for passing the bill to make the force a Para-military agency.The Commandant General,National Unityand Peace Corp, ChineduNnajigavethe commendation.

Nnaji promised that the corps will ensure total peace in the country whenthe bill is finally passed into law.

NASS: NOT TO YOUNG

Thesenate has once again received a pat on the back for the passage ofthe bill seeking to reduce age limit for aspirants running for publicoffices.This time, the commendation is coming from the not too young to run movement.

They described the move by the senate as historic and charged the House of Representatives to emulate the senate and pass the bill upon considerationtoday.

FEC

The Federal Executive Council has approved emergency repairs on theAbuja-Kaduna expressway.It has also approved guidelines for the handover of the ApapaWharf road

via a public private partnership.

Both approvals will cost the government five point one eight nine billion

naira.

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola acknowledged theurgent conditions under which the approvals were hatched.

OSINBAJO:SWEARING IN

“The portfolios of the two newly sworn-in ministers’ would be announced soon”.ActingPresident,Yemi Osinbajo said, while swearing in the new ministers.

Osinbajo who said he has confidence in the newly sworn in ministers,charged them to key into the Buhari administration’s economic reformsprogramme and the Anti-Graft war.

The ministers are; Stephen Ochenifrom Kogi State and Suleiman Hassan fromGombe State.

ARMY: NNPC KIDNAP

This news from the NigerianArmy is a big relief as the force says it hasrescued all the 10 NNPC staff kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram terroristsin Borno State.

The effort however came with a huge price for the Nigerian Military, asnine soldiers and a civilian died in the confrontation.

The director army public relations, Brigadier –General SaniUsman, madethe disclosure.

SPORTS: LAGOS

The Lagos State Government has given its full supportto the ongoing 3rd international badminton classics championship.

The special adviser to the Governor on sports and ChairmanLagos StateSports Commission, DejiTinubu says the tournament is part of series ofinternational sporting events that will bring world stars to the state. The Badminton classics, which began on Tuesday at the MoladeOkoyahall ofthe TeslimBalogunstadium, Surulere, Lagos, will end on July 29th.

