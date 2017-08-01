RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATE AT THREE

MONDAY, JULY 30, 2017

RIVERS

A high court sitting in rivers state has found three persons guilty of themurder of four students who were lynched in ALUU community in 2012.

The court presided over by Justice Nyordeealso discharged and acquittedfour others, who were standing trial for the 2012 murder.

According to the judge, the prosecution failed to prove its case of murderagainst the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th accused persons beyond every reasonabledoubt.

He, however, found the first second and third defendants guilty of murder.

KADUNA

The Kaduna State Police Command has warned politicians to desist fromhiring political thugs to disturb the peace of the state.

The warning was issued by the State Police Commissioner, AgyoleAbeh.

Abehalso assured residents that the violence that occurred during apress briefing by members of the All Progressives Congress would beinvestigated.

BORNO

The recent Boko Haram attack on workers of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation and some military officers will not stop thesearch for oil in the lake chad basinsay the vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi .

Njodi made the commitment while hosting a delegation of the Nigerian national petroleum corporation and the ministry of petroleum in Maiduguri.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri also told thedelegation that the University community was saddened by the recent andcalled on the NNPC to provide support to families of the victims.

CROSS RIVER

The cross river state government is set to commence the construction of50 housing units for over 3,000 internally displaced persons at the ceded Bakassi area .

Governor Ben Ayade who gave the hint said the state government hadidentified a large parcel of land bothering cross river state and Cameroon for the project. He explained the choice of the location adding that it was in line withthe demands of the displaced persons.

The Governor also said the location will help the displaced persons access their major source of livelihood which is fishing.

UGANDA

Uganda’s military says it has lost 12 soldiers in an attack claimed byShabaab militants in Southern Somalia.

The Al-Gaedalinked insurgents ambushed the Ugandan troops that are part of an African union force as they patrolled a supply route.

The AU mission said an improvised explosive device was used in an ambushof a convoy composed of its troops and Somali forces.

EKWEREMADU

A call has gone out to Nigerians not to be discouraged by some failedbills in the ongoing amendment of the 1999 constitution. The call was made by the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu also commended lawmakers of the upper chamber for approving95 per cent of the recommendations presented by his committee.

He also defended the devolution of powers bill, adding that the move will aid in enable infrastructural development

MATIC

Manchester United Coach, Jose Mourinho says Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic wants to join the red devils.

United have reportedly agreed a 40 million pounds move for the Serbian. If the deal scales through, the 28-year-old defensive midfielder would be United’s third summer signing following the arrivals of defender victor Lindel of and striker Romelu Lukaku.

