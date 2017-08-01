RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM



NEWS UPDATE AT FOUR



MONDAY , JULY 31, 2017

FG

The federal government’ s home grown school feeding programme has commenced in kaduna state.

A director in the state ministry of education, science and technology, john gora said the programme commenced on July 25th.

gora further disclosed that about 800,000 pupils would be fed at n70 per meal.

According to him, the federal government will spend about 56 million

Daily, 280 million weekly and n 1.1 billion naira monthly in feeding the pupils.

POLICE

The Nigeria police force has arrested 31 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers.

speaking on the arrest, the force public relations officer, jimoh moshood said the suspects operate along the abuja-kaduna highway.

Moshood told reporters that the suspects were apprehended at various locations in kaduna state.

kaduna

The kaduna state police command has warned politicians to desist from hiring political thugs to disturb the peace of the state.

The warning was issued by the state police commissioner, agyole abeh.

Abeh also assured residents that the violence that occurred during a press briefing by members of the all progressives congress would be investigated.

BORNO

The recent book haram attack on workers of the Nigerian national petroleum cooperation and some military officers will not stop the search for oil in the lake Chad basin.

So say the vice-chancellor of the university of Maiduguri, prof. Ibrahim njodi .

Njodi made the commitment while hosting a delegation of the Nigerian

National petroleum corporation and the ministry of petroleum in Maiduguri.

The vice-chancellor of the university of Maiduguri also told the

delegation that the university community was saddened by the recent and called on the NNPC to provide support to families of the victims .

EKWEREMADU

A call has gone out to Nigerians not to be discouraged by some failed bills in the ongoing amendment of the 1999 constitution.

The call was made by the deputy senate president, ike ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu also commended lawmakers of the upper chamber for approving 95 per cent of the recommendations presented by his committee.

He also defended the devolution of powers bill, adding that the move will aid in enable infrastructural development

ZIMBABWE

Zimbabwean government has banned the importation of grains into the country.

The ban is aimed at encouraging and protecting local farmers.

This comes a year after a devastating drought which claimed the lives of

over 4 million persons.

LIBERIA

Twenty candidates will be contesting in the Liberian presidential elections on October 10th .

Among the contestants is a former FIFA world footballer of the year, George Weah .

The announcement was made by the country’s electoral commission earlier today.

It will also be the first time elections would be taking place since the end of the conflict in 2003.

RONALDO

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has testified in his tax evasion allegations case.

The four time ballond or testified before an alarcon court in Spain today .

32 year old Ronaldo is being accused of evading 17.3 million dollars in taxes.

The players representative, Inaki Iorres who spoke after the hearing said everything was in order”.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT FOUR MONDAY , JULY 31, 2017