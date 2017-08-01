RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON TUESDAY, AUGUST 1ST,   2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

SERVICE CHIEFS ARRIVE AT MAIDUGURI TO TACKLE BOKO HARAM.

PRESIDENTIAL AMNESTY DELEGATES BAG FIRST CLASS IN U.K VARSITIES.

AFENIFERE LASHES OUT AT FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OVER SUSPENSION OF WORK ONLAGOS-IBADAN EXPRESSWAY.

BANK OF ENGLAND STAFF TO EMBARK ON STRIKE ACTION FIRST TIME IN 50 YEARS.

LOS ANGELES TO HOST 2028 OLYMPIC GAMES.

SERVICE CHIEFS:MAIDUGURI

The revival of insurgency in the north east may not see the light of dayas service chiefs have mobilized to the region.

The service chiefs led by the chief of army staff, lieutenant GeneralTukur Buratai arrived Maiduguri, the Borno state capital earlier today.

Their movement comes five days after the acting president’s directive thatthey relocate to the troubled state at a meeting with the DefenseMinister, Brigadier General Mansur Dan-Ali, and the service chiefs.

FG: BUDGET

The Nigerian government has disclosed plans to use electronic medium todrive the 2018 budget.

Director-General of budget office of the federation, ben Akabueze,disclosed in Abuja, yesterday.

According to him, 4,250 officials from 800 mass would be trained in therequisite information and communications technology to fastrack the newbudget preparation process.

FG: AMNESTY

Six delegates of the presidential amnesty programme have done the countryproud by emerging with top grades from the amnesty education scholarshipscheme in the United Kingdom.

The fresh graduates are part of 144 student delegates who havesuccessfully concluded various courses in some universities in the UnitedKingdom.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by the deputy chief ofstaff Ade Ipaye, said the achievement, and was a sure proof that the futurewas bright not only for the Niger Delta but Nigeria.

DANGOTE

The federal government has urged Dangote group of companies to speed upwork on the establishment of its crude oil refinery before the end of2019.

Minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu made the callduring a visit to the refinery site.

The chief executive of Dangote group, Aliko Dangote had promised that the

refinery would be ready by 2019.

AFENIFERE:FG

Meanwhile, the Yoruba council of elders and Afenifere group have blamedthe federal government and the national assembly for the suspension ofwork on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Publicity secretary of the Afenifere group Yinka Odumakin said thedevelopment showed negligence on the part of the federal government.

It would be recalled that the contractors had called the attention of theMinister of Power, works and housing Babatunde Fashola to the possibility of suspending the project due to lack of funds.

SARAKI: CHILD ACT



The Nigerian senate has implored state legislatures that are yet to passthe child rights act across the country to do the needful.

Senate president Bukola Saraki, who gave the advice, added that the lawsshould be crafted in a way that captures the customs and traditions of thepeople.

Saraki gave the advice in Abuja while hosting a crisis communication groupseeking to use education to curb violent extremism.

BANK OF ENGLAND



Members of Staff, at the Bank of England have begun a historic three-daystrike today.

This would be the first time in 50 years that the British Bank would beembarking on an industrial action.

Reports say the development is over pay dispute.

ENTERTAINMENT: KARDASHIAN



Kim Kardashian west’s company has been sued over a selfie case.The smartphone case comes with an integrated light to help users take theperfect selfie.

A man by the name Hooshmand Harooni claimed in a 100 million lawsuit thatthe idea was copied from him.

OLYMPICS

Los Angeles has officially declared acceptance to host the 2028 OlympicGames.

This will leave Paris to stage the 2024 edition, as both countries hadwanted to host the 2024 event.

The international Olympic committee welcomes Los Angeles’ move, and haspledged to contribute 1.8 billion dollars to the organizing committee.

