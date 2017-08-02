After experiencing the heartbreak of a miscarriage last year, transgender man, who was born a girl, Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow finally welcomes their first biological child, a bouncing baby boy, Leo.

The Portland couple shared their elation over the news with several news outlets, with Trystan telling WGN9 he was ‘overjoyed’ and ‘elated’.

In an interview with Fox19, Biff said:

‘The moment he was born was just like a pure moment of bliss, like the happiest moment of my life,’

‘Just to see the very beginning of Leo, of his life, was just amazing.’

Leo already has two older siblings, a brother and sister, whom Trystan and Reese adopted after Biff’s sister was found unfit to be their guardian — but when they first got together, it didn’t occur to them they’d have biological children.

‘I thought I was giving up having a family — I didn’t even think of it as an option,’ Trystan told Buzzfeed.

‘I didn’t ever dream of having, or wanting to have, a biological child. One, I didn’t think it would be possible, and two, it took a long time for me to be strong enough in my identity as a man to be able to do that.’

In fact, when Trystan first brought it up with his husband, Biff said no — and took some time to come around to the idea.

Now, though, they are thrilled with the decision.

See more Photos:

Man goes through labour, gives birth to a bouncing baby boy