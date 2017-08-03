RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS AT 9,10,11AM

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 2017

U.S

U.S President, Donald Trump has given his full support to an immigrationplan that would reduce the number of permanent, legal migrants allowed inthe us each year.

The raise act would end diversity lottery visas, and curb the number ofrefugees offered permanent residency.

Immigration reform was a flagship of trump’s presidential campaign.

The bill however has a long way to go before becoming law and would likelyface resistance in congress from members of both parties.

BOXING

Two-time former world heavyweight champion, WladimirKlitschko hasannounced his retirement from boxing.

It is no longer clear if there are chances for his rematch with AnthonyJoshua.

PLAY

The continental broadcasting service satellite decoder Consat is strongerand better.This comes after the rebranding of the service from Consat to play.

General Manager of play, FunmiAdenaike said with the rebranding,customers now get more for less, as play currently offers over 40channels for only a thousand naira, as opposed to its previous chargeof 4000 naira.

She added that the decoder goes for six thousand naira plus 1 month free

subscription.

FG:GENCO

Electricity consumers are in for a good time as the federal government hasapproved 39.17 billion naira for the supply of meters to the electricitygeneration companies, Gencos.

The minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola disclosed thisto newsmen after the weekly federal executive council, FEC, meeting at thecouncil chamber l, presidential villa, Abuja.

LAGOS:IDRIS WORK VISIT

The inspector-general of police, Ibrahim Idris is in Lagos state for a twoday work visit.

He is scheduled to visit the police college at Ikeja, where he isexpected to address officers and men of the force in zone two commands.

A statement from the principal staff officer to the IGP, Bode Ojajuni thepolice boss will later proceed to Ikorodu where he will meet with men ofthe operation show of force.

He is also to tour media houses in Lagos state, visit the Oba of Lagos athis Idunganran palace in Lagos Island.

TheIGP is to conclude his visit by attending a public lecture onsecurity, organized by the force on Lagos Island.

FG: BAMA TOWN

Distressed Bama town in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital will soon comealive again, but this time as a modern city.

The Nigerian government has declared readiness to re-construct thetroubled town which had been damaged by Boko Haram insurgents.

The current government has also promised to rehabilitate allinternally-displaced persons, camps in the north.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, made the pronouncements at the opening ofa retreat on policy synergy between states and the federal government inBirninKebbi.

LAGOS: CONDUCTORS

And in case you see Lagos bus conductors on uniform today, do not be tooshocked, as it is part of efforts to promote the smart city initiatives,SCI, of the state government.

This new development was disclosed by the national president of the busconductors association of Nigeria, BCAN, Israel Adeshola, in an interviewwith newsmen.

Adeshola explained that the Lagos state government has approved theassociation’s uniforms and badges with name tag and identification numbersfor easy identification of registered conductors.

Adeshola said the use of badges on uniforms is to address criminaltendencies by some bus conductors, calling on Lagosians to support theinitiative.

IMF

Here’s yet another assurance that Nigeria will get out of recession thisyear.This time the international monetary fund made the prediction.

The IMF noted that with the growth of 0.8 per cent there were promisingchances of recovery.

The organization however, said the growth would not be sufficient toreduce unemployment and poverty in the country.





MOURINHO: NEYMAR

Manchester united manager Jose Mourinho says he does not believe therecord-shattering 222 million euro transfer fee, Paris St Germain arewilling to pay for Neymar is expensive.

The reds boss said he was more concerned about how the staggering figure

will affect future transfers.

PENSION

Three former governors have denied receiving pensions from their stategovernments.

The former governors are; The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, BabatundeFashola; minister of labour and employment, ChrisNgige and the minister ofmines and steel development, KayodeFayemi.

The socio economic rights and accountability project, SERAP had allegedthat some former governors were receiving double emoluments and largeseverance benefits from their states.

RUSSIA: US

Russian Prime Minister, Dmitry Med-Vedev says new sanctions imposed by theU.S on Moscow will make trade relationship between the two countries nearimpossible.

He said the measures, signed by Donald Trump, demonstrated the completeimpotence of the U.S president, whom he supposed had been humiliated bycongress.

The law aims to punish Russia for its alleged meddling in the 2016 uselections and its actions in Ukraine.

OBASANJO: NIGERIA

Former president OlusegunObasanjo says Africa is a rich continent that ispoorly managed.He made the remark at a book launch in Lagos.

Obasanjo noted that the wealth of the continent could be enjoyed if thechallenge of mismanagement was addressed.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT 9,10,11AM WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 2017