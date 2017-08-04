RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT EIGHT FRIDAY, AUGUST 4 ,2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4 ,2017





NADDC: NOS

The National automotive design and development council has collaboratedwith other stakeholders to develop a national occupational standard forNigeria.

Minister of State, trade and investment, Aisha Abubakar who disclosed thissaid the initiative was expected to create new job opportunities, developabilities as well as upgrade skills in the country

For his part, the director-general of the NADDC, JelaniAliyu said thecountry should place more emphasis on technological competence rather thanaccreditation.

FG: ECONOMIC SUMMIT



This year’s economic summit will focus on implementing the economicrecovery and growth plan.So says budget and planning minister, UdoUdoma.

Udoma explained that emphasis will be placed on making the country’snational development plan a success, at the summit.

The minister added that a committee to drive the process for the summit’ssuccess has now been inaugurated.

ARMY:CORRUPTION

The Nigerian Army has taken concrete steps to stamp out any traceof corruption and Irregularities in its fold.

It said it had put measures in place for the establishment of procurement offices in the corps and divisional headquarters to coordinate and collate procurement needs of the army headquarters.

Head, policy and plans of the Nigerian Army‎, major general Chris Jemitola made the announcement on the occasion of the 1st army headquarters procurement seminar in Abuja

US: RUSSIA

U.S President, Donald Trump says his country’s relationship with Russia hassunk low.

His remarks come amid a dispute with congress over new sanctions imposedagainst Moscow.

The law aims to punish Russia for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.Selections and its actions in Ukraine.

