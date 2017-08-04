RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

 

NEWS UPDATE AT EIGHT

 

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4 ,2017


 

 

 

 

 

 

NADDC: NOS
The National automotive design and development council has collaboratedwith other stakeholders to develop a national occupational standard forNigeria.

Minister of State, trade and investment, Aisha Abubakar who disclosed thissaid the initiative was expected to create new job opportunities, developabilities as well as upgrade skills in the country

For his part, the director-general of the NADDC, JelaniAliyu said thecountry should place more emphasis on technological competence rather thanaccreditation.

 

 

 

 

FG: ECONOMIC SUMMIT                   

This year’s economic summit will focus on implementing the economicrecovery and growth plan.So says budget and planning minister, UdoUdoma.

Udoma explained that emphasis will be placed on making the country’snational development plan a success, at the summit.

The minister added that a committee to drive the process for the summit’ssuccess has now been inaugurated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARMY:CORRUPTION

The  Nigerian  Army  has  taken  concrete steps to  stamp  out  any  traceof  corruption  and  Irregularities  in  its  fold.

It  said  it had put measures in place for  the establishment  of procurement  offices  in  the  corps  and  divisional  headquarters  to coordinate  and  collate  procurement  needs  of  the  army  headquarters.

Head,  policy  and  plans  of the Nigerian  Army‎,  major  general  Chris Jemitola  made the  announcement  on  the  occasion  of  the  1st  army headquarters  procurement  seminar in Abuja

 

 

 

 

US: RUSSIA

U.S President, Donald Trump says his country’s relationship with Russia hassunk low.

His remarks come amid a dispute with congress over new sanctions imposedagainst Moscow.

The law aims to punish Russia for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.Selections and its actions in Ukraine.

