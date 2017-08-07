RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE 9, 10, 11 AM  MONDAY, AUGUST 7TH,  2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

TURKEY

Turkish President RecepTayyipErdogan has directed that suspects appearing before a court for trial in the country should have dress codes. He said the move will stop suspects from appearing in court wearing whatever they want.

Erdogan explained that terrorist and coup plotters will wear almond-brown uniforms while those involved in July 2016 coup plot will wear jumpsuits and other terrorists would wear jacket and a pair of trousers.

EFCC: ODUA

Former minister of aviation, Stella Oduah, has denied allegations that she has a case to answer with the economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC.

Oduah was reacting to media reports that she had been invited by the anti-graft agency for questioning over a 225 million naira bullet-proof BMW allegedly purchased by her when she was a minister.

The erstwhile minister maintained that she was not under any probe, as the car in question belonged to the government, and was still currently in use.

APC

Suspended deputy national publicity secretary of the governing All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, says he had been vindicated by the recent comments credited to former vice-president Atiku Abubakar and senate president, Bukola Saraki, over the happenings in the party.

Frank, in a statement, commended the two men for speaking out against whathe described as “undemocratic tendencies of the current national workingcommittee led by John Odigie-Oyegun.

Frank who made the remark in Abuja declared that the APC “is dead but notyet buried under the current national chairman.

COMPUTER VILAGE

TheLagos state government has said it will not go back on its decision torelocate computer village to another location in the state.

Commissioner for information and strategy, SteveAyorinde who confirmedthis in a statement to newsmen said the relocation was part of the current administration’s dream to make Ikeja a model city.

Recall that the Lagos state government had said the market would berelocated to Katangowa in Agbado.

SENATE: SOUTHERN LEADERS

Criticisms have continued to trail the national assembly’s rejection ofdevolution of powers in its constitution amendment.

This time the condemnation is coming from some leaders of the southernstates.

The leaders, who expressed their disappointment at a meeting in Lagos,described the move as complete disregard for the popular demand tolessen the burden of the federal government.

ASUU

Academic staff union of universities, ASUU says the union is still intalks with the federal government on the rescue of the university of

Maiduguri lecturers abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists.

ASUU president, BiodunOgunyemi, who confirmed this to journalists in aninterview however noted that he could not divulge further detail forsecurity reasons.

The lecturers were abducted during an oil exploration trip in BarnoYasuarea in borno state near the lake chad region.

FG: Drugs

Thefederal government is planning a central location for wholesalers ofmedicines in Lagos State.

Minister of health, Isaac Adewolewho made the disclosure said the movewas in a bid to safeguard the lives of Nigerians and regulate activitiesof drug distributors.

The minister who was in Lagos on a work visit for the implementation ofthe national drug distribution guidelines added that the policy was alsotaking off in aba, Onitsha and kano and hinted of the possibility ofadding more cities in the future.

FG: CUSTOMS

Nigeria’s minister of industry, trade and investment, OkechukwuEnelamahhas decried the endless protoclos encountered by investors when dealingwith customs officials.

Enelamah said the bottlenecks makes it difficult for investors to havesmooth business dealings in the country.

The minister has therefore appealed to the service to support the effort putin place by the federal government to make investors enjoy doing business in the country.

ENT.U.S Actors

U.S actorsChris Pratt and Anna Farishave announcedplans to separate after eight years of marriage.

This was revealed in a joint statement shared on social media by thecouple who claim to have done all they could to save their failedmarriage.

The couple, who met in 2007 while filming the romantic comedy take me hometonight, got married in 2009 and has a son named jack

TheUnited Kingdom Brexit negotiation has started off on the wrong foot. Says former chief mandarin at the foreign office Simon Fraser.

Fraser noted that the varying opinion among members of the cabinet hasbeen stalling negotiations.

HOR

Over 200 members of the House of Representatives have received brand new cars for utility services.

Chairman, house committee on media and public affairs, AbdulrazakNamdasconfirmed this to newsmen.

According to Namdas the cars have been estimated to cost 17 million nairaeach and will cost 6.1 billion naira to ensure every member of the housegets a car.

Badoo

A woman has been injured following an attack on a church in Igbo AgbowaIbeshe in Ikorodu.

The attack was said to be carried out by three members of the Badoo cult who disguised as worshippers of the church.

TheLagos state commissioner of police, FataiOwoseni, who confirmed theincident revealed that one of the suspect has been arrested while twoothers are at large.

Protests

A coalition of five civil society organizations is planning protestsagainst the continued absence of President Muhammadu Buhari from office.

The indefinite protests are scheduled to start today in Nigeria, and in London.

Charles Oputa popularly called Charlie boy and other prominent Nigerians will be leading the protest at the unity fountain Abuja at 10 this morning

While the London protest is scheduled to hold at the Abuja house, London at 11 UK time.

Reports say the protesters will be demanding the return or resignation of president Buhari who has been receiving medical attention in London sinceMay 7th.

Osun

TheOsun state commissioner for information, Adelani Baderinwa, sayspensioners under the aegis of the 2011/2012 forum are a nuisance andblackmailers.has accused the pensioners of blackmailing the state government.

The commissioner made the remarks in reaction to last Thursday’s protest organized by the pensioners to press home the demand for the payment oftheir pension arrears and gratuities.

NLC

The Nigeria labour congress says it will bring workers up to speed on whatis responsible for the delay in the constitution of minimum wage committeeby the federal government at its next national executive committee.

GeneralSecretary of the NLC, peter Ozo-eson, made the comment in atelephone conversation with newsmen.

Ozo-eson, did not however give a specific date for the next NEC meeting.

