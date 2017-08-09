RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM



WORLD NEWS AT NOON



WEDNESDAY, AUGUST, 9TH 2017





NIGERIA’S ACTING PRESIDENT DENIES REFERRING TO AGITATORS FOR RESTRUCTURING AS ‘’POLITICAL JOBBERS’’.

COURT STRIKES OUT FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S SUIT AGAINST SEVEN BANKS.

POLICE NABS SUSPECTED RITUALISTS LINKED TO DISCOVERED KIDNAPPERS DEN AT IJAYE AREA OF LAGOS STATE.

KENYA’S OPPOSITION LEADER REJECTS ELECTION RESULTS.

SPANISH SIDE BARCELONA TO BUY LIVERPOOL’S PLAYMAKER, COUTHINO.

OSINBAJO

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo is insisting he had never called those asking for restructuring political jobbers.

Osinbajo maintained that the debate on restructuring was an important one,as it covers a wider range of legitimate and constitutionally valid issues.

The Acting President explained that he had supported state police based onthe community policing model, and advocated for the devolution of powersto the states and Fiscal Federalism.

COURT: COMMERCIALBANK

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has struck out a suit filed by the Federal Government against seven Commercial Banks.

The suit sought the remittance of the sum of over seven million dollars allegedly hidden with them in contravention of the treasury single account policy.

Justice ChukaObiozor struck out the suit today and awarded a cost of 200,000 naira against FG and in favor of all the affected banks.The federal government had earlier requested that the case be withdrawn.

COURT: FORFEITURE

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of a sum of over seven billion naira allegedly hidden in a bank by former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC had requested that the money be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The commission told the court via an ex parte application that the moneywas part of a sum of 153 billion dollars allegedly siphoned from thecoffers of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in 2014.

RITUALISTS

Seven suspected ritualists have been arrested in connection with the underground kidnappers’ den discovered at Obadeyi in Ijaye area of Lagos State.

Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni who confirmed this said investigation was ongoing to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

The den was discovered by a staff of the Lagos State waste managementagency (LAWMA) who raised an alarm after she heard the voice of a womancalling for help from a canal.

KENYA

Kenya’s opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga says the electoral commission’s it system has been hacked to manipulate election results. Odinga made the allegation while addressing international press earlier today.

Odinga had rejected early results indicating a strong lead for President Uhuru Kenyatta, describing it as a fraud.

Rwanda’s President Elect, Paul Kagame says all he wants is for Kenyans to have free and fair elections devoid of chaos.

PARIS

Six persons have been injured after a car slammed into soldiers on patrol outside Paris earlier today.

The police say two of the injured are in a critical condition.They have described the incident as an “apparently deliberate act”.

ENT: CAMPBELL

Country Music Singer, Glen Campbell has passed.His family says he died of Alzheimer’s disease.

The legendary guitarist had announced his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2011.

Glen Campbell was 81 years old.

BARCELONA

Barcelona are close to buying Liverpool play maker Philippe Coutinho for a club record fee as the Catalans look to fill the void left by Neymar’s world record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish Giants already had an interest in Coutinho prior to Neymar’s222 million euro transfer to Paris last week.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST, 9TH 2017