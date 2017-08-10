RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM



THURSDAY, AUGUST 9TH, 2017

NATIONAL JUDICIAL INSTITUTE : CCMA

SENATE:PROTEST

Nigeria’s upper chamber of the national assembly has said it would notsupport any violation of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

The senate was reacting to the use of force by the police to disperseprotesters under the aegis of TheOur Mumu Don Do in Abuja yesterday.

In a statement by its chairman senate committee on media and publicaffairs, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi the red chamber stated that while itcondemned the subject of the protests it is would not condone anyviolations of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

Bishops:Federal government

A call has gone out to the federal government to rise above politics king and selfish interests and restructure the country to engender equity and justice.

Some catholic clerics from Ibadan province made the call in a communiqué signed by its president, Gabriel Abegunrin.

NMA

Following the re-emergence of Lassa Fever in Lagos state, the statechapter of the Nigerian medical association has called for more publicenlightenment and personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease.

A factional chairman of Nma, dr. Olubunmi omojowolo, made the call in aninterview with newsmen in Lagos.



NWC: APDA

the national working committee of the advanced people’s democraticalliance, APDA, has suspended three key members of the party for illegally holding an unauthorized national executive council meeting.

The suspended members are Raymond Dokpesi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Mainasara Ilo.

The national chairman of APDA, Shitu Mohammed made the disclosure to newsmen.

Nji: CCMA

The national judicial institute has commenced an informationtechnology training for judicial and legal research assistants who work tosupport judges across Nigeria on the automated court case managementsystem.

The NJI disclosed this at the training in Abuja.

The court case management system, CCMS is aimed at reducing costs and automating court procedures and judgments through an efficient legal system.



AGF: MALAMI

The attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, AbubakarMalami, has called for the reform of the judicial system in the country.

Malami made the appeal at the opening session of the national summit onjustice, in Abuja.

He said the reform was critical to the overall agenda of the presidentMuhammadu Buhari administration’s eagerness to fight corruption.

Copyright: Piracy

Nigerian copyright commission says it has secured more than 57 convictionsof persons involved in piracy and copyright entrenchments in the country.

The director-general of the commission, Afam Ezekude made this known in tonewsmen in Abuja.

Ezekude added that the commission was putting measures in place to sanitize the creative industry.



Yobe:Lassa

Yobe state government has denied reports of Lassa Fever in the state.

TheYobe state commissioner of health Dr. Bello Kawu-Wa, debunked thereports while addressing newsmen in Damaturu the state capital.

The commissioner however explained that the suspected cases have beenisolated to avoid contact or spread of the disease while clinicalappraisal was ongoing .

PDP: ENUGU

Thepeople’sDemocratic Party PDP, Enugu Chapter, has fixed September 9thand 16th, for its ward and local government primaries ahead of itsNovember 4th local government elections in the state.

Chairman of the party in the state, Augustine Nnamani, who said this tonewsmen, noted that the election will be conducted by the Enugu stateindependent electoral commission.

Enamani disclosed that sale of expression of interest and nomination formbegins on august 15th and ends on august 25th.

EFCC:MADUEKE

TheEconomic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has revealed detail ofcash and properties it has so far traced to the former minister ofpetroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

the former minister had been accused of looting the nation’s treasury and acquiring properties running into millions of dollars in Lagos and Abuja.

LAGOS TASK FORCE

Operatives of the Lagos state task force have impounded 146 motorcycles,popularly called Okada.

Chairman of the task force, police superintendent Olayinka Egbeyemi, madethe disclosure to newsmen.

Egbeyemi explained that the operations were carried out based on series ofcomplaints to the agency by the public on criminal activities perpetuatedby the Okada riders in the metropolis.

KENYA

Unrest has broken out in Kenya after opposition leader Raila Odingaalleged that the general election was rigged.

Reports say police have shot dead two protesters in the disorder.



SOUTH AFRICA

In South Africa, opposition democratic alliance has called for the dissolution of the country’s parliament and a national election to beheld.

This comes a day after its no-confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma was defeated.

Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said the party would bring the motion to dissolve parliament to the assembly on Thursday and request that it be debated as soon as possible.

TRUMP

U.S. president, Donald Trump says his country’s nuclear arsenal is now farstronger and more powerful than ever before.

Trump made the claims on his twitter handle.

The us president stated that it had been one of his priorities to renovateand modernize the U.S. nuclear arsenal but however expressed the hope thatthere would be no need to make use of the power.

CHINA

China has been hit by another earthquake in Kazakhstan.

The quake reportedly struck earlier this morning leaving over 30 people injured and thousands of houses damaged.

IRAN

Iran has made history by appointing three women as vice-presidents.

President Hassan Rouhani made the decision following criticisms of hisall-male cabinet.

There had been only one female cabinet member since Iran’s Islamic revolution in 1979.

BENASSI

Torino midfielder Marco Benassi has joined Rivals Fiorentina on apermanent move.

TheFlorentine Club said that the 22-year-old will undergo a medical onThursday and sign a five-year contract with the club.

Benassi, who made 28 league appearances and scored five goals, is thecaptain of Italy’s under 21.



