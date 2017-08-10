RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

OYEGUN: HATE SONG

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, JohnOdigie-Oyegun, and rights groups have condemned a hate song that istargeted at the Igbos.

Oyegun, in a statement advised the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, toorder security agencies to fish out the sponsors of the song.

He described perpetrators of hate-speeches, images and songs as worse thanthe Boko Haram insurgents.

Also, two civil society organizations, the center for anti-corruption and open leadership, cacol and the socio-economic rights and accountability project, Serap have urged the police to apprehend the song’s sponsors.

EDO

A pan-edo and delta states socio-political pressure group also known asmid-west movement has recommended the 1963 constitution as a suitabletemplate for restructuring Nigeria.

The group made the recommendation through its interim managementcommittee chairman, Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki during a press conference inBenin city, The Edo State Capital.

Obaseki noted that residents of Edo and delta states will not supportany move that can threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria but stressed theneed for the restructuring of the country.

SERAP

The socio-economic rights and accountability project (Serap) has releaseda report on how over 11 trillion naira meant for the provision ofelectricity supply was allegedly squandered under the administration offormer presidents , Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

The group presented the reports through its media officer, , yemi oke.

The report also disclosed that “the country lost more megawatts in thepost-privatization era due to corruption and impunity.

NORTH KOREA: U.S

North korea says its plan to fire four missiles near the U.S territory ofGuam will soon be ready.

this comes as the war of words between the U.S and north Korea Intensifies.

The U.S defence secretary Jim Mattis has said Pyongyang would be “grossly overmatched” in Any war against the U.S and its allies, addingthat president Kim Jong-Un’s actions could mean the “end of his regime”.

KENYA

Kenya’s electoral commission has denied the opposition claims that itsinformation technology system was hacked to manipulate Tuesday’spresidential election results.

The chief electoral officer Ezra Chiloba told reporter’s that the systemswere not compromised at any point.

Chiloba was reacting to the presidential candidate Raila Odinga rejectingthe provisional results that indicates a strong lead for president UhuruKenyatta.

LIVERPOOL

English premier league side Liverpool Fc has rejected a bid of 100 million euros for brazil playmaker, Philippe Coutinho From Spanish Side, Barcelona.

Barca’s second bid for the 25-year-old, which was rejected comprised aninitial 85 million euros plus 15 million euros.

Liverpool have insisted that Coutinho, who they purchased from interMilan for £8.5 million pounds in 2013, is not for sale.

