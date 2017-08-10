RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT NINE

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10TH, 2017

 

 

 

 

 

OYEGUN: HATE SONG    

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, JohnOdigie-Oyegun, and rights groups have condemned a hate song that istargeted at the Igbos.

Oyegun, in a statement advised the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, toorder security agencies to fish out the sponsors of the song.

He described perpetrators of hate-speeches, images and songs as worse thanthe Boko Haram insurgents.

Also, two civil society organizations, the center for anti-corruption and open leadership, cacol and the socio-economic rights and accountability project, Serap have urged the police to apprehend the song’s sponsors.

 

 

 

 

 

EDO                     

A pan-edo and delta states socio-political pressure group also known asmid-west movement has recommended the 1963 constitution as a suitabletemplate for restructuring Nigeria.

The group made the recommendation through  its  interim managementcommittee chairman, Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki   during  a press conference inBenin city, The Edo State Capital.

Obaseki   noted that residents of  Edo and delta states will not supportany move that can threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria but  stressed theneed  for  the restructuring  of the  country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

SERAP                   

The socio-economic rights and accountability project (Serap) has releaseda report on how over 11 trillion naira  meant  for  the provision  ofelectricity supply was allegedly squandered under the administration offormer presidents , Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

The group presented the reports through its  media  officer, , yemi oke.

The report also disclosed that “the country lost more megawatts in thepost-privatization era due to corruption and impunity.

 

 

 

 

 

NORTH KOREA: U.S               

North korea says its plan to fire four missiles near the U.S territory ofGuam will soon be ready.

this comes as the war of words between the U.S and north Korea Intensifies.

The U.S defence secretary Jim Mattis has said Pyongyang would be “grossly overmatched” in Any war against the U.S and its allies, addingthat president Kim Jong-Un’s actions could mean the “end of his regime”.

 

 

 

 

KENYA               

Kenya’s electoral commission has denied the opposition claims that itsinformation technology system was hacked to manipulate Tuesday’spresidential election results.

The chief electoral officer Ezra Chiloba told reporter’s that the systemswere not compromised at any point.

Chiloba was reacting to the presidential candidate Raila Odinga rejectingthe provisional results that indicates a strong lead for president UhuruKenyatta.

 

 

 

 

LIVERPOOL                       

English premier league side Liverpool Fc has rejected a bid of 100 million euros for brazil playmaker, Philippe Coutinho From Spanish Side, Barcelona.

Barca’s second bid for the 25-year-old, which was rejected comprised aninitial 85 million  euros  plus 15 million  euros.

Liverpool have insisted that Coutinho,  who they purchased from interMilan for £8.5 million pounds  in 2013, is not for sale.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

