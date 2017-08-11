RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON



FRIDAY , AUGUST, 11TH 2017



PRESIDENCY CHARGES FEDERAL MINISTERS ON DILIGENCE ON DUTY

APC INAUGURATES 22 MEMBER COMMITTEE ON TRUE FEDERALISM

LAGOS STATE POLICE COMMAND DEBUNKS CLAIM OF ANOTHER RITUALIST DEN ALONGLAGOS-IBADAN EXPRESSWAY.

BALMORAL GROUP UNVEILS INTERNATIONAL DRINKS FESTIVAL IN LAGOS.

OSINBAJO

Federal cabinet ministers have been encouraged to discharge their dutieswithout excuses.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo gave the advice at a cabinet retreat onthe economic recovery and growth plan and the 2018 budget preparation inAbuja.

The minister of budget & national planning Udo Udoma disclosed this tonewsmen at the end of the event.

FG: BUDGET

The Federal Government would soon send the 2018-2020 medium termexpenditure framework fiscal strategy paper to the federal lawmakers.

The Minister of budget and national planning, Udo Udoma gave the assuranceduring a retreat on the implementation of the economic recovery and growthplan in Abuja.

APC: INAUGURATION

The governing All Progressives Congress APC, has inaugurated a 22 membercommittee on true federalism.

Inaugurating the committee at the party’s headquarters, the Chairman JohnOyegun charged members to critically review the course of its assignment.

For his part, head of the committee, Nasir ElRufai expressed satisfactionon the inauguration of the committee.

SARAKI: JUSTICE

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has also joined voices with those callingfor an effective justice system in the country.Saraki noted that the policy was long overdue.

Saraki made the call at the submission of the national policy on justice.

RITUALIST DEN

The Lagos state police command has called on Lagosians to disregardreports that a new ritualist den had been uncovered along Lagos Ibadanexpress way.

The commissioner of police Lagos state police command, Fatai Owoseni saidthe claim was false.He explained that the alleged den was occupied by destitute.

Owoseni however advised Nigerians to stop jungle justice and allowjustice take its course.

BALMORAL

For the first time in the country, Nigerians will witness the comingtogether of over 200 brands of drinks coming together for theinternational drink festival, which is the initiative of the Balmoralgroup.

During the unveiling of the December event, the CEO of the group Akin Esho

and his partner Ezekiel Adamu said the initiative cuts across all brands,both local and international.

Adamu added that the initiative would boost the drinks industry, helpconsumers differentiate adulterated drinks from the authentic brands.

Also brands representatives at the event, expressed excitement about theforth-coming event, and pledged to get involved.

TENNIS

World number 1, Andy Murray will not compete in the Cincinnati mastersnext week due to an injury.

Murray’s decision has hampered his hopes of winning a second us open titleas he is yet to play in any hard-court tournaments in the lead up to thefinal major of the year.

Murray has been out of action since losing in the quarterfinals ofWimbledon in July.

