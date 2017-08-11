RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM



NEWS UPDATE AT 1, 2, 3, 4PM



FRIDAY , AUGUST, 11TH 2017

COURT:MELAYE

Come September 11th the senator representing kogi west will know whetheror not he can abort the process of his recall from the senate.

This is as the federal high court, Abuja has fixed September 11th for itsjudgment in the suit.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba gave the ruling today, four days after consolidatingthe two suits challenging the recall.

NEYMAR

French Football federation has confirmed that the arrival of Neymar’stransfer certificate from Spanish football authorities.

Therefore, the world-record signing player is set to finally make PSG debut against Guingamp on Sunday.

BALMORAL

Consumers will no longer have to worry about the difference betweenadulterated and authentic drinks across the country.

This is as the Balmoral group has unveiled the international drinkfestival where consumers would be taught to tell the difference.

During the unveiling of the event which is scheduled for December, the CEO of the group Akin Esho and his partner Ezekiel Adamu explained that theinitiative cuts across all brands, both local and international.

Meanwhile, a cross-section of guests at the event appreciated theinitiative adding that the event will set the pace for the drinks industryin the country.

PDP:KWARA

The Chairman of the Kwara state independent electoral commission has metwith political parties over the forthcoming local government election.

The chairman announced that card readers will not be used due to itsnon-reliability.

ARMY

The nNgerian army has invaded building housing United Nations workers inMaiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The said building belongs to a former governor of Borno state.The invasion which took place earlier today is not unconnected with therecent attacks and suicide bombings by the terrorist group, Boko Haram.





COUTINHO

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has requested for a transfer.This comes hours after the premier league club released a statement sayinghe was not for sale.

The reds had rejected a 100 million euro bid from Barcelona for the25-year-old insisting that no offer would be considered for the player.

GERMANY:MERKEL

German chancellor Angela Merkel says she is opposed to any use of force toresolve the conflict with North Korea.

she made the comment after president Donald Trump said the us military was“locked and loaded”

TONY PULIS

West Bromwich Albion manager, Tony Pulis has signed a new contract toextend his stay at the hawthorns until 2019.

West Brom have signed strikers Jay Rodrigez and Zhang Yuning and defenderAhmed Hegazi, on loan from eEyptian side Al Ahly ahead of the newcampaign, but Pulis feels the club are still in the transfer market tostrengthen the squad.





ANGRY MOB

Angry mob has burnt to death two suspected kidnappers in Ile Zik, Lagos.Sharon Ijasan, trouble started after thecrowd allegedly noticed human parts littered around the community.

Sharon also told us that the police has reinforced to the area to preventfurther killings.

INEC: BYE ELECTION

The independent national electoral commission, INEC has proposed September16th for the conduct of a bye-election to fill the vacant Eti-Osaconstituency in seat in the Lagos state house of assembly.

Inec’s administrative secretary in the state, Mudashiru Mustapha,announced the proposed date at a stakeholders meeting at the Lagosheadquarters of the commission.

let’s remind you that the APC member, who occupied that seat, KazeemAlimi, died on Tuesday, July 18.

NOA: HATE SPEECHES

The national orientation agency has condemned groups and individuals thatBpersist in spreading hate songs and speeches.

The agency’s director, GarbaAbari, expressed his displeasure whilespeaking with newsmen in Lagos.

Abari lamented that the country stands the risk of sliding into futurecrisis if hate speeches and songs persist with little or no form ofcaution.

AMECHI: SACK

Transport Minister, Rotimi Amechi has relieved some persons of theirduties at a rail station in Abuja.

Those affected includes; the station managers, porters, and ticketofficials at Idu and Rigasa rail stations. They are accused of ticketing fraud at the stations.

Amaechi gave the directive while inspecting the Abuja-Kaduna rail stationstoday in Abuja.





PDP: CONVENTION

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP is set to hold a unity convention inAbuja today.

The meeting is in preparation towards the non- elective convention holding

tomorrow.

Over 3000 delegates are expected at the meeting as it will be used as anopportunity to celebrate the Supreme Court’s victory.

Delta state governor and chairman of the planning committee, IfeanyiOkowa, made the disclosure.

GENDER POLICY

The President, Court of Appeal, Justice ZainabBulkachuwa, has called formore advocacies on the national gender policy.

The policy is aimed at promoting 35 per cent affirmative action for womenin all governance processes.

Bulkachuwa, who was represented by Justice TinukeAkomolafe-Wilson, madethe call at a book launch in honor of Nigerian woman summit in Abuja.





KETU:AMBODE

The Executive Chairman of the Agboyi-Ketu local council development area,

OladeleOshinowo has commended the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambodefor his foresight in addressing environmental issues.

This comes after the inauguration of the cleaner Lagos initiative.

The chairman, who launched operation fresh to address drainage andblockage issues in the LCDA, gave the commendation at the inauguration ofthe ‘cleaner Lagos initiative at the council secretariat

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT 1, 2, 3, 4PM FRIDAY , AUGUST, 11TH 2017