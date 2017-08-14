RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PROMISES TO FOOT MEDICAL BILLS OF VICTIMS OF OZUBULU CATHOLIC CHURCH MASSACRE.

ANAMBRA STATE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE CONFIRMS DEATH OF 2 PERSONS IN A FRESH ATTACK ON ANOTHER CHURCH IN THE STATE.

NIGERIAN LEADERS CONGRATULATE KENYA’S PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA ON HIS RE-ELECTION.

KENYA’S OPPOSITION LEADER DECLARES DAY OF MOURNING TO HONOUR VICTIMS OF ELECTION VIOLENCE.

MANCHESTER UNITED THRASHES WEST HAM UNITED BY 4 GOALS TO NIL IN THE ENGLISH PREMIERE LEAGUE GAME PLAYED YESTERDAY.

FG: OZUBULU

The federal government has promised to give victims of the Ozubulu Catholic Church attacks the best possible medical treatment.

Minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, gave the assurance in a media chat in Nnewi.

The minister said the attack, which left 13 worshippers dead and scores severely wounded, was extremely painful and unacceptable.

ANAMBRA KILLINGS

Seven days after the massacre at a catholic church in Ozubulu Anambra state by an armed man some armed men yesterday attack the assemblies of god church in the state killing a police officer and a civilian.

The Anambra State commissioner of police, Garba Umar who confirmed the incident to journalists, noted that the attack was not targeted at the church but at his men.

Umar explained that the policemen were on patrol near the church when they were attacked by some gunmen who took away a rifle belonging to the murdered cop.

NIGERIA/CHINA

The media team of president Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed plans to explore cooperation with china and build on existing relationship between both countries.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this public.

Adeshina revealed that transparency in governance, new media broadcast communication and socio-cultural values were areas in which they hope to share ideas with their Chinese counterparts.

ATIKU

Former Nigerian Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar believes that restructuring the country will place quality on state residency.

He said those issuing quit notices and counter quit notices to fellow Nigerians in various parts of the country were misguided.

The former veepee made the remarks in a statement issued by his media office, warning that retaliatory quit notices will only make Nigeria a blind nation.

PDP: DEFECTION

A People’s Democratic Party governorship aspirant in Adamawa State, Jerry Kum-Disi has jumped ship to the governing all progressives congress, APC.

Kum-Disi said his defection to the governing party was based on personal conviction.

Receiving the former PDP chieftain, the state chairman of the APC, Ibrahim Bila-Li said APC was open to new members who believe in its ideology.

OSINBAJO: KENYATTA

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has sent his best wishes to President Uhuru Kenyatta on his re-election as president of the republic of Kenya.

He noted that Kenyatta’s re-election bears testimony to his selfless service to the country and wished him a successful new term in office.

Osinbajo also extended his best wishes to Kenyans on the successful conclusion of the general elections in the country.

Spokesman to the acting president, Laolu Akande noted that Osinbajo’s messages were contained in a letter.

OBASANJO: KENYATTA

Also Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has joined the league of well-wishers in congratulating the re-elected president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Obasanjo who also sent his wishes in a letter called on Kenyatta Toinvestigate the alleged result manipulation during the election, and to put appropriate measures in place ensure integrity of future elections.

The elderstatesman prayed god to grant the re-elected president of Kenya the wisdom to continue to guide Kenya as a united and progressive country.

KENYA

Kenya’s opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has advised his supporters to stay away from work today over the disputed election result.

Odinga declared today as a “day of mourning for the fallen patriots who lost their lives during the rally in the capital Nairobi.

in the meantime, the international community has called for calm following Odinga’s claim that the election was rigged.

EPL RESULTS

In the English Premier league games played yesterday, Manchester united defeated west ham united by four goals to nothing.

New signing Romelu Lukaku scored two of the goals while French teammates Anthony martial and Paul Pogba scored the remaining two goals.

And in the game played earlier Tottenham hotspur beat new castle united by two goals to nil.

Goals from midfielders Dele Alli and fullback ben Davies ensured the London club had all their way in the season opener.

