SOMALIA

Somalia is now polio free.

The United Nations declared the East African country polio free in Mogadishu, the country’s capital.

It says the country had not recorded any cases in three years hence the

declaration.

LASSA

In a bid to rid the country of Lassa Fever, Nigeria has rolled out fantastic plans that will also create job opportunities for the youth in the process.

The federal government wants to establish an international reference bore sources centre in Abuja for the treatment of the disease.

It asserted that the centre would create employment opportunities and increase the GDP of the country.

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, made the plans public while inaugurating the committee for the establishment of the centre at his office.

KEBBI

The wave of industrial action has also blown to the Kebbi state House of Assembly as members of staff there have resumed an indefinite strike.

The move follows the nonpayment of staff allowances for the past three years.

Chairman of the Kebbi chapter of the parliamentary staff association Mohammed Garba who confirmed the development said it was the best the workers could do after fruitless pleas to the management.

NLC: ASUU

ASUU has garnered some support from the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC on its decision to embark on an indefinite strike.

The NLC says it would do whatever it takes to prove its backing for the academic staff union of universities on its current course of action.

The General Secretary of the NLC Peter Ozo-Eson has therefore urged Nigerians to support ASUU in its fight to ensure uninterrupted academic activities for their children in Nigerian universities across the nation.





BANIRE

The governing APC’s national legal adviser Muiz Banire has paid no heed to his ward’s request that he appears before the Mushin ward c disciplinary committee.

Secretary of the Committee Laide Badru confirmed that Banire received the invitation but failed to appear before the disciplinary committee.

Banire had been summoned by the disciplinary committee to defend allegations leveled against him by members of his ward.

OSINBAJO: AGRIC

For the umpteenth time Nigeria has been advised to look beyond crude oil production, preferably shift focus to agriculture as a source of economic growth.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo drew Nigeria’s attention to this once again, at the inauguration of the Niger state summit in the state capital Minna.

Osinbajo suggested that if the country could make the best of its agriculture sector it would be able to feed 50% of Africans.



PRESIDENCY

The Presidency has denied sponsoring the group of Nigerians that embarked on solidarity protests across the country in support of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government.

Special Adviser to the president on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu dismissed the claim that the presidency was behind the protests.

Ojudu said that the presidency was not in the habit of hiring people for protest marches, explaining that and all those who participated in the protest were die-hard supporters of Mr President.

BUHARI

I have no idea who is funding the president’s medical treatment in London. Adviser to the President Femi Adesina.

Adesina, who was among the president’s media aides who visited him at the Abuja house in London said he still did not know the nature of his ailment.

He however acknowledged that as a president, Buhari’s medical bill can be footed by Nigeria.



IRAN

Meanwhile, Iran’s newly re-elected president, Hassan Rouhani has threatened to quit the 2015 nuclear deal if the United States continues to impose new sanctions on the country.

Rouhani issued the warning in a televised speech to Iran’s parliament kicking off a vote-of-confidence session for nominated ministers of his second-term cabinet.

EDO

Edo state has elected a new speaker of the state house assembly.

He is Kabiru Ajoto. Ajoto was elected after former speaker, Justin Okonoboh was impeached.

Okonoboh was impeached after 19 state lawmakers voted in favor of his removal.

HENDERSON

Liverpool’s captain, Jordan Henderson wants to dialogue with teammate Philippe Coutinho in a bid to persuade the Brazilian to remain at the club.

Henderson however admits that whatever he would say may not help matters.

Coutinho had submitted a transfer request via email last week after the club turned down Barcelona’s second offer of 90.4 million Euros.

U.S

Trading tensions between the United States and china is heating up, as Beijing warns that it will not sit idle if a U.S probe into its intellectual property practices leads to sanctions.

President Donald Trump had signed a memorandum directing U.S trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to determine whether Chinese policies hurt American investors or companies with retaliatory measures a possible outcome.

