RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT SIX

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2017

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT APPEALS TO ASUU TO SUSPEND ITS ONGOING STRIKE ACTION.

ACTING PRESIDENT PROMISES ADEQUATE SECURITY AND BETTER WELFARE FOR CORPS MEMBERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

KADUNA STATE GOVERNOR, NASIR EL-RUFAI DENIES SUPPRESSING THE MEDIA.

DEATH TOLL FROM PORTUGAL’S TREE CRASH HITS 12.

GERMAN INTERNATIONAL BENEDIKT HOEWEDES LOSES POSITION AS SCHALKE 04 CAPTAIN.





FG: ASUU

The federal Government has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU to suspend its on-going strike in the interest of the nation.

The Minister of Labour and employment, Chris Ngige, made the appeal in a statement signed by the deputy director, press, in the Ministry, Samuel Olowookere.

The Federal Government called on ASUU to consider the students who are currently writing degree and promotion examinations.

ASUU

Meanwhile, the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has refused to take part in the industrial action declared by ASUU.

We hear that the institution is going ahead with its first semester examination which is expected to end in September.

The Student’s Union Secretary-General, Boluwajaye Ajayi, expressed satisfaction with the decision of the lecturers to allow examination continue, lamenting that due to ceaseless strikes, OAU is already far behind in its academic calendar.

OSINBAJO: COPERS

Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has assured corps members of adequate security and improved welfare irrespective of their places of assignments.

Osinbajo gave this assurance in a message at the closing ceremony of the orientation course for 2017 batch a stream two at the national youth service corps orientation camp, Ede, in Osun state.

The Acting President’s message was read by the Osun state commissioner for empowerment and youth engagement, Folake Adegboyega.

COPERS

Meanwhile youth corps members in the 2017 batch a stream two orientation have a lot to ponder as some Nigerian leaders have dropped pieces of advice for them.

Osun state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola has urged Corp members to use their skills and education to develop their host communities and country at large.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for youth empowerment

and engagement Folake Adegboyega, at the NYSC closing ceremony described the contribution as invaluable.

AKEREDOLU: COPPERS

For his part, the Ondo state governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu also advised corps members to plan to be self- reliant by keying into the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programmer of the state.

The governor who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Ifedayo Abegunde also charged the NYSC members to embrace the APC’S change begins with me’ message.

EL-RUFAI

The man at the Kaduna state helm of affairs Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i has denied speculations that his government was muzzling the media and impinging on the rights of people to free speech.

The governor made the clarification through a message in Kaduna at the opening of a workshop on conflict prevention and peace building for civil society organizations.

El-Rufai who was represented by his media aide, Samuel Aruwan, however, warned that the administration would not accept any report that incites violence and ignites crisis in the state.

PDP: ONDO SOUTH WEST

The national vice chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, South-West, Eddy Olafeso has commended the party on its successful conduct of the non elective congress.

Olafeso said the conduct marks the beginning of a new dawn for the party ahead of the 2019 election,

The PDP chieftain also stressed the need for the PDP to put in place a disciplinary committee to punish members who institute frivolous legal suits against the party.



FALLING TREE

No fewer than 12 persons have died and over 50 injured after a tree fell on a crowd at a religious ceremony in Portuguese island of Madeira.

Portuguese Prime Minister António costa has offered his condolences to the victims of the disaster, and President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa is expected to arrive on Madeira later today. That the tree was an oak tree of about 200years old.

SPORT: SCHALKE

With the new Bundesliga season set to kick off, Germany defender Benedikt Hoewedes has lost his position as Schalke 04 captain.

The defender said he felt disappointed but has accepted the decision adding that he now has more time to focus solely on his football.

Following his demotion, goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann will captain Schalke with midfielder Leon Goretzka as his deputy.