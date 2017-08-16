RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS AT DAWN

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2017

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT APPEALS TO ASUU TO SUSPEND ITS ONGOING STRIKE ACTION.

SENATE PLEDGES SPEEDY PASSAGE OF HATE SPEECH BILL. FINANCE MINISTER URGES WHISTLEBLOWERS FACING INTIMIDATION TO FILE COMPLAINT.

NIGERIA’S APEX BANK INJECTS 364 MILLION DOLLARS INTO INTER-BANK MARKET.

ALGERIAN PRIME MINISTER, ABDELMADJID TEBBOUNE SACKED FROM OFFICE.

FG: ASUU

The federal government has appealed to the academic staff union of universities ASUU to shelve its on-going strike in the interest of the nation.

The Minister of Labour and employment, Chris Ngige, made the appeal in a statement signed by the deputy director, press, in the ministry, Samuel Olowookere.

The federal government called on ASUU to consider the students who are currently writing degree and promotion examinations.

ABUJA: ASUU

Meanwhile, it appears not every tertiary institution in the country has paid heed to ASUU’S directive to embark on its ongoing industrial action.

Academic activist are still ongoing at the University of Abuja, despite the directive.

The chairman of the union, Abuja chapter, Ben Ugheoke told newsmen that the union will be joining the strike after its congress meeting on Wednesday.

ASUU

A similar situation has been reported at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife as the institution is yet to take part in the nationwide industrial action declared by ASUU.

We hear that the institution is going ahead with its first semester examination which is expected to end in September.

The student’s union secretary-general, Boluwajaye Ajayi, expressed satisfaction with the decision of the lecturers to allow examination continue, lamenting that due to ceaseless strikes, OAU is already far behind in its academic calendar.

SENATE

Following rising tensions in the nation’s polity, the senate has said it would give the hate speech bill accelerated consideration when it is presented by the executive.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki made the pledge in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu.

Saraki stated that the passage of bills to mitigate hate speeches and jungle justice will comprise a major part of the senate’s social impact agenda when it resumes in September.

ADEOSUN: WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY

Finance Minister says out of the over five thousand tips received from the whistleblower policy, only three hundred and sixty five were found actionable.

Adeosun added that the trend of reported infractions under the whistleblower policy was currently being analyzed and reviewed to prevent their reoccurrence.

The Finance Minister advised whistle blowers who feel threatened after a disclosure to approach the federal government’s confidential channel for appropriate action.

CBN

The central bank of Nigeria has intervened in the inter-bank market to the tune of 364 million dollars. The money is to sustain liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

Acting director of corporate communications department, of the apex bank Isaac Okorafor, said this in a statement in Abuja.

OSINBAJO: POSITION

Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, says he did not just jump at the offer of becoming the country’s veepee.

He noted that he sought the opinions of his wife dolapo and that of the general overseer of the redeemed Christian church of god, Enoch Adeboye before accepting the top job.

The acting president explained that because he was not a politician when the opportunity came, he could only seek the consent of two most trusted persons in his life.

Osinbajo shared this during a book presentation in Lagos.



ALGERIA

Algerian Prime Minister Abdel Majid Tebboune has been sacked. Tebboune who has barely spent three months in office was relieved by Algerian president Abdelaziz Boutefilka for not sharing the same vision as his.

The President has however appointed his chief of air staff Ahmed Ouyahia as the new Prime Minister.



SPORT: LENNON

A man has been arrested after allegedly making offensive and threatening comments about Hibernian manager Neil Lennon.

The 54-year-old man is due to appear at paisley sheriff court. The jibes were made in an online post following Hibernian’s 3-2 victory at rangers in the Scottish premiership.