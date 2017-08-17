RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATE 9, 10, 11AM

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, 2017

NORTH

Northern governors, represented by the chairman of the Northern Governors forum, Kashim Shettima, have held a closed door meeting with a group of Northern elders and key leaders of the coalition of Arewa groups.

The meeting which was held at the Governor’s lodge in Asokoro focused on how to prevent violence that could emanate from the quit notice given to South-East indigenes to vacate the northern region by October 1.

Shettima in a statement by his spokesman is a Gasau disclosed that this is the third time a meeting is held to this effect.

FRSC

The Federal road safety commission FRSC has made a call to the Ogun state government to erect standard bus stops across the state; this is to reduce accident and the indiscriminate parking by commercial vehicle operators in the state.

The call was made by the Sango-Ota unit commander of FRSC Adekunle Oguntoyinbo in an interview with newsmen in Ota.



ARMY

10 members of the Boko Haram insurgents have been killed in an ambush by the Nigerian army in Marte local government area of Borno state.

Spokesman of the 8th task force division colonel timothy Atigha broke the news through a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Atigha said several effects were recovered from the insurgents including bicycles and food items.

U.S: CHALOTTESVILLE

The chief white house strategist in president trump’s administration Steve Bannon has criticized white nationalists as a violent protest in Charlottesville continues.

Bannon has also accused the media of fueling and promoting ethno-nationalism which caused the conflict.

President Trump had earlier blamed both sides for the violence.



AUSTRALIA



And in Australia, the leader of the country’s far-right one nation party Pauline Hanson has worn a Burka into the senate.

She wore the full Islamic dress into question time, calling for the dress to be banned in the country.

But attorney-general, George Brandis condemned Hanson’s stunt and cautioned her against causing offence to religious groups.



YOUTH: CONFAB

A call has gone out to the federal government to implement the report of

the 2014 national confab.

The Nigeria youth parliament made the call through its speaker Ayodele Obe John at a press conference in Abuja.

The group believes the report contains home-grown solutions to economic and political challenges plaguing the country.

AGF

Over two years after the treasury single account policy came into operation, it had not been audited. So says auditor-general of the federation, Anthony Ayine.

Ayine also said he was not aware of the amount of funds so far deposited into the account since his office had not done due diligence on it.

The auditor-general of the federation made the revelations before an ad HOC committee set up by the house of reps to investigate operations of the TSA since its inauguration in 2015.



BARCELONA

Barcenola’s sporting director pep Segura has said the club was close to signing Lliverpool’s Phillipe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

This comes shortly after Wednesdays 2-0 defeat by Real Madrid.

SIERRA LEONE

The government in Sierra Leon says it is still searching for about 600 persons following massive flooding.

Meanwhile, the burial of nearly 400 recovered bodies would hold today.

President Ernest Bai Koroma had declared seven days of mourning while pleading for “urgent support.



NADECO

Nigeria’s foremost pro-democracy group the national democratic coalition, NADECO, has expressed its displeasure over the state of affairs in the country.

It says it has gone a step further to schedule a conference in Washington Dc, the United States on the way forward.

On behalf of the group, Uyi Meshack and miller Melford explained that the conference will x-ray all issues at the front burner of debates in the country including the restructuring of the Nigeria federation.

ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African states ECOWAS has carried out an assessment of port facilities in Nigeria.

The assessment is to determine whether the country is complying with the international ship and port security code.

The development was made public by the secretary of the Lagos maritime security zone of the port facility security officers Ignatius Uche at the forum’s monthly meeting.

NBS

The national bureau of statistics has made some mind boggling revelations.

It said a total of 400 billion naira was received in bribes by public officials within a period of one year.

The NBS stated this in its national corruption report, explaining that 32.3 per cent of Nigerian adults who had contact with public officials between June 2015 and may 2016 had to pay bribes to the government workers.

LUTH

This one is a message from authorities of the Lagos university teaching hospital, LUTH.

LUTH says it has discharged the three doctors who were being treated for Lassa fever in the facility.

The chief medical director of the hospital professor Chris Bode confirmed their discharge.

The CMD added that 70 of the doctors who were under surveillance had been discharged after they failed to show symptoms of the fever, while 60 were yet to complete their surveillance period.

OSINBAJO

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has cautioned the newly inaugurated permanent secretaries against corruption in the discharge of their duty.

Osinbajo gave the advice at the swearing in of the new permanent secretaries a t the council chambers, Abuja.

The acting president wants them to uphold the vision of the current administration which is to fight against corruption.

MADRID

Spaish Gaints, Real Madrid have cruised past rivals Barcelona by 2 goals to nothing in the second leg of the Spanish super cup final to cap a 5-1 aggregate win.

Winger, Marco Asensio put Madrid in the lead four minutes before French striker Karim Benzema doubled the club’s lead before halftime.

The victory continues Madrid’s run of success under head coach Zinedine Zidane.