Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has cautioned the newly inaugurated permanent secretaries against corruption in the discharge of their duty.

Osinbajo gave the advice at the swearing in of the new permanent secretaries a t the council chambers, Abuja.

The acting president wants them to uphold the vision of the current administration which is to fight against corruption.



YOUTH: CONFAB

A call has gone out to the federal government to implement the report of the 2014 national confab.

The Nigeria youth parliament made the call through its speaker Ayodele Obe John at a press conference in Abuja.

The group believes the report contains home-grown solutions to economic and political challenges plaguing the country.

AGF

Over two years after the treasury single account policy came into operation, it had not been audited. So says auditor-general of the federation, Anthony Ayine.

Ayine also said he was not aware of the amount of funds so far deposited into the account since his office had not done due diligence on it.

The auditor-general of the federation made the revelations before an ad HOC committee set up by the house of reps to investigate operations of the TSA since its inauguration in 2015.

NBS

The national bureau of statistics has made some perplexing allegations.

It said a total of 400 billion naira was received in bribes by public officials within a period of one year.

The NBS stated this in its national corruption report, explaining that 32.3 per cent of Nigerian adults who had contact with public officials between June 2015 and may 2016 had to pay bribes to the government workers.



ECOWAS

The economic community of West African states Ecowas has carried out an assessment of port facilities in Nigeria.

The assessment is to determine whether the country is complying with the international ship and port security code.

The development was made public by the secretary of the Lagos maritime security zone of the port facility security officers Ignatius Uche at the forum’s monthly meeting.



NADECO

Nigeria’s foremost pro-democracy group the national democratic coalition, NADECO, has expressed its displeasure over the state of affairs in the country.

It says it has gone a step further to schedule a conference in Washington DC, the United States on the way forward.

On behalf of the group, Uyi Meshack and miller Melford explained that the conference will x-ray all issues at the front burner of debates in the country including the restructuring of the Nigeria federation.

ASUU

The academic staff union of universities ASUU will soon call off its nationwide strike action. Minister of education, Adamu Adamu expressed the optimism.

Adamu, who disclosed that the federal government had admitted to not fulfilling its promises to ASUU, reiterated the government’s position that all funds pertaining to the university system would pass through the treasury single account.

ASUU: SENATE

Meanwhile, the senate has appealed to the academic staff union of universities to call off its nationwide strike.

Chairman of the senate committee on tertiary education, Senator Jibrin Barau made the appeal at a press briefing at the national assembly complex.

The federal lawmaker added that the senate would do the needful to ensure that university lecturers and students return to classes soon.

SIERRA LEONE

The government in Sierra Leon says it is still searching for about 600 persons following massive flooding.

Meanwhile, the burial of nearly 400 recovered bodies would hold today.

President Ernest Bai Koroma had declared seven days of mourning while pleading for “urgent support.



COSTA

Chelsea striker, Diego Costa says he will not return to the club but to Atletico Madrid.

Costa who is currently in his native Brazil has threatened to remain there rather than return to London then leaves on a free transfer.

Meanwhile Chelsea are not pleased with the situation as they want the player to return to training and put himself in contention for selection.