BASKET BALL: D’TIGRESS

Nigeria’s senior women’s national basketball team D’Tigress is now the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 2017 women’s Afro basket with two games at hand.

They won a comprehensive 106-72 over Egypt in Bamako, Mali.

It was their third win in group b following their opening 80-69 win over Mozambique on Friday and the 84-47 defeat of Dr Congo a day later.

BOAT

The Lagos state government has blamed the boat crash that caused the death of twelve persons in Ilashe area of the state on overcrowding and illegal activities of boat operators.

The Lagos state waterway authority says in a statement that three more bodies have been found adding that four of the victims are in hospital. The state government has resumed rescue operation.



BARCELONA

The police in Barcelona have extended the man hunt for the driver who killed 13 people in a terror attack last week in Barcelona across Europe.

The police say they have now confirmed the driver’s identity, but would not reveal his name.

A Catalan official Joaquin forn has identified the driver of the van as Younes Bou-Yaaqoub.

The authorities added that the suspect may have slipped across the border

to France.

ENT: LEWIS

One of Hollywood’s most successful comedian and entertainer Jerry Lewis has died at age 91.

Lewis family in a statement said he died of natural causes at his home in Las Vegas yesterday morning

At a point in his career, Lewis became the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, with his hit movie such as the bell boy, Cinderella and the nutty professor.

ONDO: LABOUR GROUPS

The organized Labor unions in Ondo state have accused the government of forcefully introducing percentage and fractional salary payment.

The union vowed not to accept the 80 per cent the government offered for last September’s arrears from the second tranche of the Paris club refund.

The union took the decision after a joint meeting with the trade union congress, TUC and the Nigeria Labour congress NLC in the state.

EL-RUFAI: BUHARI

In the midst of the jubilation over the return of President Muhammad Buhari to the country, the Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai says the President has to make significant changes.

El Rufai wants the president to be more cautious and restrategize to deliver on his campaign promises.

The governor suggested that the president should focus on the war on corruption, the diversification of the economy and the war against the Boko Haram insurgency and insecurity.

El Rufai made the remarks while speaking with newsmen.



BUHARI: UNITY

Just like me, the late Igbo leader, and Dim Odimegwu Ojukwu believed in one united Nigeria.

So says Nigeria’s President, Muhammad Buhari’s. In a six minutes address to the nation this morning, the Nigerian leader affirmed his position to keep Nigeria undivided.

Buhari however admitted that there were genuine concerns and grievances which his administration is working hard to address.

BUHARI: HOME

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s number one citizen, has expressed delight to be back in the country among his “brothers and sisters” after his medical vacation in London.

The nation’s president made the remarks in a nationwide broadcast earlier today in Abuja.

He thanked Nigerians for their prayers for his recovery. In his words Buhari said ‘’I am very grateful to god and to all Nigerians for their prayers’’.



TRUMP

U.S. president Donald Trump is expected to give a speech on a new us strategy in Afghanistan tonight.

He will outline the United States’ “path forward” in Afghanistan in the course of his address.

Secretary of defense James Mattis had confirmed earlier that a decision had been made, but declined to offer details, stating that the president would choose when to make the announcement.

BUHARI

President Muhammad Buhari has charged security agents not to relent in ensuring adequate security across the country.

He also tasked them to eradicate terrorists and criminals for peace to reign.

President Buhari noted that the fight against terrorism and other forms of criminality will be intensified.



BUHARI: ECONOMY

Still on the President’s address this morning, a call has gone out to Nigerians to cooperate with the current administration in achieving economic security. President Muhammad Buhari made the call while addressing the nation.

Buhari also stressed the need to join hands in accomplishing political evolution and integration.



LAGOS: WATERWAYS

The Lagos state government has confirmed the death of nine persons in the boat mishap that happened at Ilashe area of the state.

The managing director of Lagos state waterways authority, Abisola Kamson in a statement attributed the mishap to overloading of passengers on the boat.

Kamson said four victims of the accident who were rescued, are already receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, while search and rescue operation was still on-going.

The government also commiserated with the families of those that lost their loved ones.

U.S

Ten U.S navy sailors are missing and five others injured, after a U.S destroyer and an oil tanker from Liberia collided near Singapore.

The guided missile destroyer was sailing east of Singapore and preparing to stop in the port when the collision with the Liberian-flagged vessel occurred. A wide-ranging search and rescue operation is under way.

U.S: S.K: N.K

The U.S and South Korea are conducting annual military drills which consistently infuriate Pyongyang. This is coming despite appeals to halt the exercise.

Last week, North Korea had backed down from a threat to send missiles to the U.S pacific island of Guam.

Pyongyang has already condemned the drills and described the development as pouring “gasoline on fire”.



BUHARI

Nigerians have once again been reminded that the unity of the country is non negotiable, despite some legitimate concerns and grievances.

President Muhammad Buhari said this while addressing the citizens in his nationwide broadcast, and thanked Nigerians for their prayers while he was away for a medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

He however expressed concerns over moves by some groups to undermine the collective existence as the nation.

Buhari however warned that the government will not tolerate or allow any group or persons stare up disorderliness and trouble in the land.

NEYMAR

Paris Saint-Germain’s world record signing Neymar has accused his former club directors of incompetence. He feels the club deserved much better.

Speaking to journalists, Neymar said the people in charge at the Catalan giants were not qualified to be there.



