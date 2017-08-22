The National Judicial Council has barred from sitting, judges that are being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged corruption.

Those affected are, Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court, and Justice Agbadu Fishim of the National Industrial court.

They were among those whom the NJC had barred from performing judicial duties last year, until the conclusion of their cases.

But the Council lifted the order after its meeting in June, and directed the indicted judicial officers against whom no charges had been filed, to return to their posts.

This latest directive comes after they were arraigned.

