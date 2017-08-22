RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT SIX

MONDAY, AUGUST21,2017

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI WRITES NATIONAL ASSEMBLY; RESUMES DUTIES TODAY.

MIXED FEELINGS GREET BUHARI’S NATIONWIDE BROADCAST TO NIGERIANS.

MORE GROUPS HOLD RALLIES IN CELEBRATION OF THE PRESIDENT’S RETURN TO THE COUNTRY.

HOUSE OF REPS COMMITTEE ON DIASPORA SEEKS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S INTERVENTION IN ALLEGED KILLING OF NIGERIANS IN GHANA.

SPANISH SIDE, VALENCIA SIGNS KONDOGBIA ON LOAN FROM INTER-MILAN.

BUHARI: NASS

President Muhammadu Buhari today resumed duties after his medical vacation in London.

The Nigerian leader wrote to the chambers of the national assembly, notifying them of his resumption.

Special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement.

The senior special adviser on national assembly matters, KawuSumaila who received the letter on behalf of the national assembly promised to deliver same to the red chamber.

SHEHU SANI: BUHARI

Reactions have continued to trail the president’s broadcast to the nation earlier today.

The senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani, applauded the President for boldly declaring that the unity of Nigeria was not negotiable.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Senator Sani likened the President’s speech to a lion’s roar meant to wake up a slumbering nation that has dangerously forgotten the lessons of its history and the calling of its future.

The Miyetti Allah cattle breeders association of Nigeria commended the Nigerian leader’s pledge to end the clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

Their national secretary, Baba Ngelzarma, gave the commendation.

OGUN: BUHARI

In some quarters, mixed feelings have greeted the President’s broadcast. In Ogun State our correspondent Kazeem Olowe reports that residents expressed joy over the return of the president but were displeased that he failed to speak on his health challenge.

EKITI: BUHARI

More Nigerians have joined in celebrating the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after his medical vacation in London.

We learn that scores of Ado Ekiti residents today trooped out to the Streets jubilating over the return of the country’s number one citizen.

Reports say rallies were held on major streets of the state capital with supporters of the All Progressives Congress APC, and Civil Society Organizations CSOS leading the rally.

OSINBAJO

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the Buhari’s administration made history in 2016 as it spent 1.3 trillion naira on capital projects in that year.

Osinbajo noted that it was the highest in the history of the country. The Acting President disclosed this at a plenary of the 2017 Nigerian Bar Association National conference in Lagos.

HOR:GHANA

The House of Representatives committee on diaspora has called on the Federal Government to intervene urgently in the alleged killing of five Nigerians in Ghana.

The chairman of the committee, Rita Orji, made the call at a newsConference in Abuja.

Orji did not however disclose the identities of the five Nigerians or theCircumstances that led to their killing, but noted that the incident occurred on august 17th.

DRUM FESTIVAL

A drum festival has been held in Lagos state. The event which was the initiative of the trades group was flooded with Local drummers and varieties of local drums.

Speaking to our reporter FisolaIge, the leader of the group Soji Oje makinde said the aim of the festival was to draw attention of the Younger generation to the beauty of local drums. Participants at the event expressed their appreciation towards the initiative.

The attendees were not left out as they also commended the group for their effort in keeping the African culture alive.

US: RUSSIA

The United States has said it will suspend non-immigrant visa operations In Russia from Wednesday, august 23rd 2017.

The move is in retaliation for Russia’s demand that the U.S. slashes its Diplomatic personnel in Russia by 755 people, after the U.S. Passed new sanctions against Moscow last month.

The halt in processing visas for Russians hoping to visit the U.S will last eight days at consular offices in Moscow and visa appointments scheduled during that time will be cancelled.

KONDOGBIA

Spanish side Valencia has signed French holding midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia on loan from Inter Milan.

Kondogbia returns to La Liga four years after leaving Sevilla. This comes after the signing of center backs Jeison Murillo and Gabriel Paulista, who joined last week from inter and arsenal respectively.

Reports suggest that Valencia’s Joao Cancelo will go on loan to the serie a club as part of the deal.