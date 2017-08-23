RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATES AT 9, 10 AND 11AM

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23RD, 2017

OLUBADAN: STATE

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has again objected to the review of 1957 Olubadan chieftaincy declaration saying he would never support the move.

Oba Adetunji noted that the recommendation of the review which says he should have 32 beaded crown wearing kings in his domain is a joke taken too far.

The Olubadan, made the disclosure through his director of media Adeola Oloko.



EXPERTS: DIABETES

Experts say that 50% of diabetic Nigerians are ignorant of the disease.

The chief medical director, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa university teaching hospital, Bauchi, Bauchi state, dr. alkali Mohammed stated this at the annual international podiatry and diabetes foot care workshop, in Lagos.

The CMD, who urged Nigerians to undergo blood sugar tests regularly, warned that deaths and morbidity recorded as a result of diabetes would continue to rise if those affected were not diagnosed and treated early.

WESTHAM

West Ham United’s defender Winston Reid has been ruled out of their two-legged Oceania world cup qualifier against the Solomon Islands due to an ankle injury.

The player sustained the injury while training ahead of their Premier League match.

The clubs coach Anthony Hudson believes the squad would get the job done despite the absence of the world class footballer.

PROTEST



In southwestern U.S. state of Arizona, reports say smoke bombs and fireworks have been set off as protester chants outside the phoenix convention centre.

This follows president trump’s rally in the centre yesterday. Report adds that tear gas was used to dissolve the crowd.

BAYELSA: BRUCE RECALL

Constituents of Bayelsa east senatorial district have threatened to begin a process of recalling senator representing the constituency in the senate Ben Murray-Bruce.

Murray-bruce is accused of negligence and having no plans for his constituency.

The angry constituents, comprising mainly students made the allegations against the senator.

Leaders of student bodies for the three lagos dropped their recall threat in a statement on Tuesday.



ICPC: SERAP

The international criminal court in the Hague is considering the petition filed by the socio economic rights and accountability project Serap.

The petition contains allegations of widespread, systematic and large-scale corruption in the electricity sector since the return of democracy in 1999 and under the governments of three former presidents of the country.

The former presidents include Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

The organization’s Deputy Director Timothy Adewale made this known in a statement earlier today.

UK

800-year-old stone coffin has been damaged in the United Kingdom museum.

This comes after visitors placed a child inside the coffin for a photograph.

Officials have confirmed the arrest of the visitors. The artifact has been on display since the 1920s at the Prit-Tlewel museum in south-end England.

BUHARI: FEC

The federal executive council will not hold today. Special Adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement.

Adesina did not however disclose the reason behind the cancellation.

Today would have afforded President Muhammadu Buhari the opportunity of presiding over the council meeting for the first time in over three months.

SUPER EAGLES

Super Eagles’ technical adviser Gernot Rohr has named the squad for the 2018 Fifa world cup qualifying contests with Cameroon’s indomitable lions.

Mikel Obi, will captain the team of forward Odion Ighalo and Israel based marksman Anthony Nwakaeme head of the September 1st battle.

On the NFF”S website, Germany based defender Leon Balogun returns after missing the world cup qualifier against Algeria and the Africa cup qualifier against South Africa.

England’s wing back, victor Moses, is also back after sitting out the duel with the Bafana Bafana in June due to injury.

S.KOREA

South Korea’s first female Prime Minister, Han Myeong-Sook has regained her freedom after completing a two-year sentence for accepting illicit political funds.

The woman, who is now 73 years old, was prime minister for a year from April 2006 under the liberal government of then-president Roh Moo-Hyun.

Myeong-Sook was also the first former premier to be put behind bars.

KIDNAP

The police have arrested 26 persons suspected to be kidnappers along the Abuja Kaduna expressway.

The force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood who paraded the suspects stated that arms and ammunitions were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the police service commission has approved the promotion of 6,455 senior police officers contained in a recommendation from the Inspector-General of police, Idris Ibrahim.

JOURNALIST

Missing Swedish journalist Kim wall has been found in Denmark waters. Authorities confirmed that a headless upper-body has been identified as the missing journalist after a DNA match between wall and the torso.

OSINBAJO: MINIMUM WAGE

‘We may increase workers’ remuneration package, especially bonuses of certain government agencies, instead of increasing wages across board’. Says the Nigerian government.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who stated this noted that it was the best the government could do in the situation it has found itself.

The senior special assistant on media and publicity to the acting President, Laolu Akande, made this known to journalists in Lagos.

FRSC

The federal road safety corps says it has set up a special enforcement team to address the gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

It stated that the team, operation restore sanity, would ensure free flow of traffic.

It however warned that erring motorists would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

The staff officer public education, FRSC, Ogun state command, Florence Okpe, made this known in a statement.

HATE SPEECH

A coalition of northern youths from the 19 northern states has appealed the federal government to organize a peace and reconciliation conference that cuts across all ethnic divides in the country.

The coalition made the call during a peace meeting in Kaduna. It said the conference was to reduce the tension caused by hate speeches.

The coalition urged the three arms of government to work together to preserve the sovereignty of the country

