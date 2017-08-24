RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23 , 2017

VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO SUBMITS FINAL OF INVESTIGATION ON SGF, DAVID LAWAL AND NIA BOSS AYO OKE.

SULTAN OF SOKOTO SA’AD ABUBAKAR THE 3RD DECLARES SEPTEMBER 1ST AS EID-EL-KABIR CELEBRATION.

LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT RECEIVES 70 TRAILER LOAD OF LAKE RICE; BEGINS SALE OF PRODUCT.

VOTING UNDERWAY IN ANGOLA AS CITIZENS ELECT SUCCESSOR FOR LEADER JOSE EDUARDO.

SPANISH FOOTBALL FEDERATION BANS ATLETICO MADRID’S FORWARD ANTOINE GRIEZMAN FROM TWO GAMES.

OSINBAJO

President Muhammadu Buhari has the final say on the report of the presidential investigative panel that probed of the suspended secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir David Lawal.

The panel also investigated the director general of the national intelligence agency, Nia Ayo Oke this is coming from the vice president Yemi Osinbajo after submitting the report of the investigation to the president.

Osinbajo said buhari would study the report and come up with a decision.

PRESIDENCY

The presidency has advised opinion leaders to be careful with their choice of words when criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari on his stance on calls for restructuring.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and Publicity Garba Shehu gave the warning while Adressing journalists in Abuja.

Shehu noted that the restraint by opinion leaders will avoid heating up the polity and causing hostility across the country.

He Adviced that though freedom of expression was allowed it should be exercised with caution

ALLOCATION

Four Hundred And Sixty seven point eight billion naira has been shared among Nigeria’s three tiers of government for July allocation.

This is according to the permanent secretary finance ministry Mahmoud Isa Dutse.

Dutse explained that the gross statutory revenue had dropped from the previous months from five hundred and seventy one billion naira to three hundred and eighty seven point three billion

EID-EL-KABIR

The Sultan Of Sokoto and chairman Nigerian supreme council for Islamic affairs, Sa’ad Abubakar has declared September first date for the celebration of Eid-El-Kabir.

The announcement follows a new development in the sighting of the moon.

DOGARA: SULTAN

The speaker of the house of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has felicitated with the sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa‘Ad Abubakar iii, on his 61st birth anniversary.

Dogara congratulated the sultan in a statement issued by his special adviser on media and public affairs Turaki Hassan.

Dogara prayed that the sultan’s reign would continue to witness remarkable socio-economic development.

LAKE RICE

7o trailer load of lake rice has arrived Lagos State.

The Lagos State commissioner for agriculture Toyin Suarau who confirmed the development said the move was to ensure that residents access the product without stress.

Suarau advised Nigerians not to rush in buying the rice as the state government was making efforts to ensure continuous supply of the rice.

BOKO HARAM

A reprisal attack by the Boko Haram militant group has claimed six lives at a village in Borno State.

Report says nine Boko Haram fighters entered a village and broke into the homes of six men including the village chief before slitting their throats.

An eyewitness also said the killings were a reprisal attack for the arrest of two Boko Haram members.

Our correspondent Kolomi Dala sheds more light on the story.

Dala also stated that another attack took place at Giwa Garage also in the state.

U.S: DONALD

U.S President Donald Trump says he will close down the U.S government if necessary to build a wall along the Mexican Border.

Trump said this while addressing his supporters at a “make America great again” rally in phoenix, Arizona.

During his 80-minute speech, trump also took a swipe at the media, blaming them for giving the far-right groups “a platform” to criticize him.

ANGOLA

Angolans are heading to the polls to vote for a successor for their veteran leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

Eduardo Dos Santos has been in power in the oil-rich country since 1979, making him the world’s second-longest serving president.

He is not contesting this election but defence minister Joao Lourenco is standing for the governing MPLA party.

GRIEZMAN

France International Forward Antoine Griezmann has been handed a two-game ban by the Spanish football federation.

The 26-year-old was sent off at the weekend for insulting the referee during Atletico Madrid’s 2-2 draw on Saturday.

He also received a 600-euro fine, while Atletico were penalized 700 euros.

Both have the right to appeal their sanctions but Griezmann will miss league matches against Las Palmas on Saturday and Valencia on September 9th.

ATHLETICS

The Nigerian 2015 world bronze medalist Odunayu Adekuoroye has progressed to the 2017 world wrestling championship final.

Adekuoroye defeated the under 23 European champion Irina Kurachkina from Belarus, 10-0 at the women’s 55kg category.

Adekuoroye who becomes the second woman from Africa to make world finals will now face the 2016 cadet world champion Haruna Okuno from japan in the final.

