RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATE AT 1, 2, 3, 4PM

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23 , 2017

GRIEZMAN

France international forward Antoine Griezmann has been handed a two-game ban by the Spanish football federation.

The 26-year-old was sent off at the weekend for insulting the referee during Atletico Madrid’s 2-2 draw on saturday.

He also received a 600-euro fine, while Atletico were penalized 700 euros.

Both have the right to appeal their sanctions but Griezmann will miss league matches against Las Palmas on Saturday and Valencia on September

NEYMAR

Paris Saint-Germain’s future with Neymar looks good.

So says coach Unai emery.

The Spanish coach praised the newly-acquired Brazilian striker performances since his arrival.

Neymar has already scored three goals in his two league appearances.

NLC

A conference of the national labour congress NLC holding in Abuja has turned into a rowdy session.

The fracas followed comments credited to a former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole had in his presentation, alleged that those calling for restructuring are Nigerians who lost in the 2015 general elections.

Prominent Nigerians including the sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar the third are in attendance.

NJC

The national judicial council says categorizing all Nigerian judges as corrupt is unfair and not a true assessment of the judges.

The NJC called for a review of the principles used by the United Nations office on drugs and crimes and the national bureau of statistics to measure the level of bribery in the judiciary.

The united nations office on drugs and crimes in association with the national bureau of statistics had ranked the judiciary as the second most corrupt in Nigeria.

RICE

The national president of the rice farmers, association, Aminu Goronyo, says the association is working to access the 30 billion dollars agriculture grant contributed by bill and Melinda gates foundation and

Other donor for rice production in Africa he said the visit was fallout of the green revolution forum tagged `new push for Africa’s agricultural transformation,’ held in September 2016 in Abidjan, cote D’ivoire, where the fund was pledged by various agencies.

They are working to increase responsible private sector investment in agriculture, and accelerate execution and impact of investment commitments on smallholder farmers.

EID-EL-KABIR

The Sultan Of Sokoto and chairman Nigerian supreme council for Islamic affairs, Sa’ad Abubakar has declared September first date for the celebration of Eid-El-Kabir.

The announcement follows a new development in the sighting of the moon.

TANZANIA

A Tanzanian opposition MP Tundu Lissu has been arrested for insulting the president.

His party made the announcement.

This would be the sixth time this year the opposition’s deputy leader would be arrested.

NLC

And from Abuja comes this report that a colloquium of the national labour congress NLC holding in the nation’s capital has turned into a rowdy session.

We’ll bring you detail in our subsequent bulletins.

NASARAWA

The police command in Nasarawa state has confirmed the abduction of a former minister of labour and productivity, Hussaini Akwanga.

The spokesman for the Nasarawa state police command, Kennedy Idi-Risu, who confirmed the abduction in Lafia Said Akwanga was abducted by gunmen at his farm on august 22nd.

Akwanga was a minister during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

SOUTH AFRICA

20 prisoners in South Africa have escaped custody after an ambush by gun men.

The armed gang had ambushed a police truck transporting them from court to their cells.

The incident occurred in the south of Johannesburg.

The police said most of the prisoners were still awaiting trial.

SPORT: ROONEY

England’s record Goalscorer Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect.

This is coming despite England’s manager Gareth Southgate saying Rooney he had earned a recall.

The 31-year-old informed South Gate of his decision during a phone conversation.

Rooney informed his fans in a statement that he had thought long and hard before he took his decision.

ROONEY

England’s record goal scorer, Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect.

His announcement comes despite England manager Gareth Southgate telling him he had earned a recall.

The 31-year-old, who scored 53 goals in 119 appearances for his country, told Southgate of his decision during a phone conversation.

BOKO HARAM

A reprisal attack by the Boko Haram militant group has claimed six lives at a village in Borno State.

Report says nine Boko Haram fighters entered a village and broke into the homes of six men including the village chief before slitting their throats.

An eyewitness also said the killings were a reprisal attack for the arrest of two Boko Haram members.

CAMEROON

A child bomber has killed four members of a local self-defence group in northern Cameroon.

The attack which happened near the Nigerian border, was confirmed by a member of the self-defence force.

We heard that two people were killed while two others died from their wounds later.

ENTERTAINMENT: NBC: ENT

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC has denied banning songs by Olamide, Davido, and 9ice.

This is coming after news report went viral on the social media claiming that the commission had banned selected songs by the musicians.

The head of public affairs at the NBC, Maimuna Jimada, told journalist that the reports were false.

According to her, the commission was surprised to see the reports making the rounds.

EDO

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has condoled with the victims and families affected by the auto crash that claimed nine lives in the state yesterday.

He lamented that it was painful that the people were setting out in the morning in search of their daily bread when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Obaseki’s added that the state would soon unveil the new traffic wardens who have been undergoing training to take over traffic management on the state’s roads to help curb accidents and unprofessional conducts by drivers.

BOMBER

A child bomber has killed four members of a local self-defence group in northern Cameroon.

The location of the incident is said to be an area often targeted by Boko Haram terrorists.

HYDROELECTRIC

The chief operating officer of Shiroro Hydroelectric Power Station Ugochukwu Chioke

Says about 30 communities downstream of the dam are on high risk of flooding.

Chioke added that the company has begun an awareness campaign to sensitize the affected communities on the dangers of the menace.

District head of the host community of the dam, Garba Bala, has charged the company on its corporate social responsibility to the host community.

RUSSIA

Russian theatre and film director Kirill Sere-Bre-Nnikov has been put under house arrest, after being charged with defrauding the state.

Judge Yelena Lenskaya ruled to confine the acclaimed director to house arrest until October 19th.

The film director has described the case as absurd.

PENSION

The Federal Government has begun modalities for pension payments to next batch of retirees.

Acting director general of national pension commission Aisha Dahir-Umar made this known.

He said retirees from october 2016 to august 2017 are to benefit from the payments.

The PENCOM boss also commended president Muhammudu Buhari for giving prominence to retirees’ well being.

SIERRALEONE:NIGERIA

Sierra Leone president Ernest Koroma has praised his Nigerian counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari for the spirit of African brotherliness he expressed towards his country.

This comes after a Nigerian delegation led by the minister of foreign affairs Geofferey Onyeama delivered relief materials to the country following a landslide that claimed hundreds of lives.

Koroma also expressed his joy over the safe return of the Nigerian leader to the country.

ZIMBABWE

Zimbabwe is battling with increasing rate of drug resistant HIV.

Secretary for health and child care in the country Gerald Gwinji told journalists that patients no longer respond to anti-retroviral drugs.

Gwinji also noted that the shortage of foreign currency has led to shortage of the drugs.

TOTTENHAM

Tottenham hotspur defender Kyle Walker-peters has signed a new contract to keep him at the premier league club until 2020.

Walker who joined Tottenham in 2013 said it feels great to commit his future to the club.

US NAVY

The United States has dismissed its commander of navy’s 7th fleet Joseph Aucoin.

His removal follows series of ship mishaps in Asia.

In a statement, the navy said it had lost confidence in Aucoin’s ability to command.

The admiral would be succeeded by rear Phillip Sawyer.

BIOMETRIC VERIFICATION

Nigeria is losing about 610 billion naira annually to the duplication of biometric verification conducted by about 16 agencies of the federal government.

This is according to reports by information and communication technology experts.

The report however suggested that Nigeria can cut down the yearly loss by collapsing all biometric verification Centers across the country into one entity.

ENTERTAINMENT; LINKINPARK

American rock band rockers Linkin Park are planning a public memorial for their Frontman Chester Bennington.

This comes a month after Bennigton committed suicide.

The band revealed their plan through a Facebook post saying the special event would take place in los Angeles.

BABA SALA

Son of popular comedian, Moses Adejumo, ‘Aka Baba Sala’, has debunked claims that his father was dead.

This comes after online Rumour that the retired comedian had died at the university college hospital Ibadan.

Emmanuel Adejumo advised Nigerians to stop spreading Rumours about his father’s death.

ALLOCATION

Four hundred and sixty seven point eight billion naira has been shared among Nigeria’s three tiers of government for July allocation.

The development was disclosed by the permanent secretary finance ministry Mahmoud Isa Dutse,

Dutse said the gross statutory revenue has dropped from the previous month’s five hundred and seventy one billion naira to three hundred and eighty seven point three billion according to him, the drop in revenue has been attributed to the fall in company’s income tax as the country’s current excess crude account balance stands at two point three billion dollars Mahmud Isa Dutse