A member of the House of Representatives, Afe Olowookere has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the most corrupt president Nigeria ever had.

Afe was reacting to the statement credited to the former president who described Nigeria lawmakers as unarmed robbers.

The Federal lawmaker has no moral right to use such derogatory words for members of the national assembly.

