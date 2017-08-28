RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

POLICE: MISAU

The police say it investigating the senate committee chairman on navy, Senator Isa Misau, for alleged forgery of his retirement letter from the service.

The force described Misau as a “police deserter,” adding that it has asked the senate committee on ethics and privileges to compel senator Misau to return to the police to respond to the query.

The police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, disclosed that those involved in the alleged forgery of the letter were being probed.

Senator Misau had accused the inspector-general of police, Ibrahim Idris, of pocketing 10 billion naira monthly as payments for special security services rendered by the police to corporate organizations.



F.G: OKUPE

The Nigerian government has been adviced against the use of force to resolve various agitations in some parts of the country.

The senior special assistant to former president Goodluck Jonathan on public affairs, Doyin Okupe gave the advice in an open letter addressed to President Buhari.

Okupe said the president buhari administration should initiate a process of addressing all the grievances in well-coordinated manner.

On the fight against insurgency in the north east, Okupe suggested the deployment of additional 20,000 troops in the region within 90 days

SERAP

The socio-economic rights and accountability project, Serap has called on president Muhammadu buhari to direct the military to desist from monitoring activities of Nigerians on social media.

The organization is bothered that any monitoring of Nigerians on social media by military authorities would directly violate the constitutionally and internationally guaranteed rights to freedom of expression and privacy online.

Serap made the requests in a signed by its deputy director timothy Adewale.





BOROH: NIGER DELTA

The presidency has stressed the need to sustain the peace in the Niger Delta toward ensuring infrastructural development.

Special Adviser to the president on Niger delta affairs, Paul Boroh who disclosed this to journalist, said the existence of peace will bring development of infrastructural projects in the region.

Boroh added that there was a need to revamp the infrastructures to create job and ensure peace, stability and development in the region.

BENUE: FLOOD

Benue state is counting its loses after flood submerged the state radio station, a popular market and seven communities.

We hear that the state commissioners for land, survey and solid minerals, Bernard Unenge, water resources and environment, Joseph Utsev went round the town for an assessment.

The environment commissioner explained that the disaster was caused by blocked drainages in some areas.



ANAMBRA: ELECTION

Tony Nwoye has emerged the governorship candidate of the all progressive congress in the just concluded APC primaries in Anambra state.

Nwoye, beat senator Andy Uba and APC’s national auditor, George Moghalu, and nine others to clinch the ticket. He polled 2,146 votes, while his nearest rival, UBA got 931 votes.

Speaking to newsmen Nwoye said the victory was well deserved as the APC has what it takes to clinch the position in the state.

Nwoye is currently in the national assembly, representing Anambra East/Anambra west constituency.

SICLKLE CELL

Medical practitioners in the country have called on the Nigerian authorities to take urgent step to reduce the burden of sickle cell disease in the country.

The group pointed out that despite alarming statistics of persons born with sickle cell in the country, the disease is still not receiving adequate attention for both prevention and treatment.

The medical practitioners made the plea during the 2017 conference of the sickle cell support society of Nigeria in Enugu state.



FG: SICKLE CELL

Meanwhile the federal government has established six centers across the country to manage the disorder. Minister of health, Isaac Adewole made this known.

He noted that the centers were established in six federal medical centers.

Adewole has therefore urged health partners to support the federal government’s efforts in tackling the menace of non-communicable diseases.

OYO: KINGS

Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has presented staff of office to the 21 new kings in Ibadan.

At the ceremony which took place in Ibadan the governor stated that effective immediately, the Olubadan would be addressed as ‘his imperial majesty.

He also announced that members of the Olubadan in council, who were also elevated to the kingship status, would go forward be addressed as ‘their royal majesties.’

Governor Ajimobi also explained that the elevated baale’s would be addressed as ‘their royal highnesses.

LAI: ENT

Nigeria is equipped to invest in the creative industry. So says the minister of information and culture Lai Mohammed in Abuja when he played host to a delegation from Huaxia movie distributors in china that came on a courtesy visit to his office.

Mohammed noted that the country had created enabling environments for investments through favorable economic policies.

The information minister added that the federal government welcomes the Chinese movie group’s proposal to invest in some critical aspects of creative sector including the establishment of cinema houses, studios and exhibition centers.

MYANMAR

Thousands of people have fled their homes following two days of violence as the crisis deepens in the state of Rakhine in Myanmar.

Members of the Muslim Rohingya minority escaped to the border with Bangladesh, but the Bangladeshi border guards are turning them back.

Fighting erupted when Rohingya fighters attacked 30 police stations on Friday and clashes continued on Saturday.

Pope Francis has appealed for an end to persecution of the Rohingya people.

