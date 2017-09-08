RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH, 2017

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT REACHES FRESH AGREEMENT WITH ACADEMIC STAFF UNION OF UNIVERSITIES; TO RECONVENE IN ONE WEEK.

SENATE APPEALS TO PRESIDENT BUHARI TO CAUTION SPECIAL ADVISER ITSE SAGAY

OVER ALLEGED UNCOMPLIMENTARY COMMENTS AGAINST IT.

OVER ALLEGED UNCOMPLIMENTARY COMMENTS AGAINST IT. YORUBA LEADERS INSISTS ON REGIONALISATION AS ANSWER TO CALLS FOR

HURRICANE IRMA DOWNGRADES TO CATEGORY FOUR STORM.

FIFA OPENS DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDING AGAINST TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MID-FIELDER DELE ALLI.

F.G: ASUU

The federal government and the academic staff union of universities seems to have reached a fresh agreement to end the union’s ongoing strike action.

During the conciliatory meeting the minister of labor and employment, Chris Ngige, who represented the federal government, agreed to commence immediate payment of salary arrears to the lecturers and payment of revitalization funds.

The ASUU leaders however promised to communicate the decisions reached at the meeting which lasted for about 15 hours to its national executive council with a view to calling of the strike.

The two parties have now agreed to reconvene a meeting within one week.

F.G: NARD

The national association of resident doctors of Nigeria, nard will today present the outcome of its meeting with the federal government to members of the association.

The association had reached an understanding with the government at a meeting between representatives of both parties.

Speaking to newsmen after the session, Ngige said the meetings resolve that payment would be made directly to the affected federal tertiary health institutions for doctors and staff that had been verified.

The minister also said the meeting agreed with nard’s demand for a 100 per cent payment of salaries to its members.



BENUE: STRIKE

Meanwhile, in Benue state, the state governor Samuel Ortom says he smells a rat over the strike action embarked upon by workers in the state.

The governor said the action might be a ploy to frustrate an ongoing salary verification scheme in the state.

Ortom stated this while hosting the local organizing committee of the 2017 international convention of the association of Nigerian authors at the Benue people’s house in Makurdi.



SENATE

The upper chamber of the national assembly has called on president Muhammadu buhari to caution the chairman of the presidential action committee on anti-corruption, Itse Sagay over alleged uncomplimentary remarks against the eighth senate.

The senate spokesman, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, in a statement accused Sagay of spreading falsehood and making hate speeches against the national assembly.

Abdullahi also alleged that sagay gave false detail about the salary and allowances of the legislators including the various bills passed by the national assembly.

ITSE SAGAY: SENATE

Meanwhile the chairman of the presidential action committee on anti-corruption, Itse Sagay seem undeterred by the warnings of the sente as he has again accused the 8th senate of being hostile in war against corruption.

Sagay insist he upholds the principle of truth and would not relent until the senate does the right thing.



YORUBA ELDERS

A group of Yoruba elders are insisting that Nigeria must return to a proper federation as obtained in the 1960 and 1963 constitutions to ensure peace and meaningful development.

The decision was reach after a Yoruba summit held in Ibadan that attracted Yoruba leaders, governors, parliamentarians, social cultural groups, professional bodies, market leaders and youth groups.

In a communique signed by lawyer and philanthropist Afe Babalola and the Aare of Efon kingdom Dr Kunle Olajide, the leaders demanded that Nigeria should be a federation comprised of six regions and the federal capital territory, Abuja.

The Yoruba leaders also resolved that states shall be entitled to manage all resources found within their boundaries and the revenue accruing to them.

OSINBAJO: SULE

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has described the late ambassador Maitama Sule as an exceptional orator and a man who lived his life true to his beliefs and ideals.

Osinbajo said this at a book unveiling the genius orator late Maitama Sule in Abuja.

Goodwill messages also poured in, from former governors of Edo and Anambra state, Adams Oshiomole and Chukwuemeka Ezeife. Late ambassador Maitama Sule died on July 2nd in Cairo, Egypt at age eighty-seven.

CARIBBEANS

There is a tiny ray of hope for the Caribbeans as hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a category four storm. However, the national hurricane center says it is still extremely dangerous.

The storm which is en route to Florida is now packing maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour from the initial 185 when Irma was at its peak as a category five hurricane.

ISRAEL

The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Sara Netanyahu is to face trial over alleged misuse of public funds. The Attorney General made the announcement.

Both Sara and Benjamin Netanyahu are grappling with legal woes. The Prime Minister is currently under investigation in four different cases related to bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

FIFA

The world football governing body Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli.

This comes after Alli was caught on camera sticking his middle finger up during the national side’s world cup qualifier against Slovakia on Monday.

After the match, Alli said the gesture was a joke directed at teammate Kyle walker.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has played down the incident.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH, 2017