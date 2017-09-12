RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH, 2017

CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA

The Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and the administrator of the National Judicial Institute, retired Justice Rosaline Bozimo, has urged the staff of various courts to abstain from corruption.

They said there was no place for corruption in the judiciary and warned workers against unethical conducts to enable the court system function effectively.

Both justices gave the warning at a workshop for court’s support staff in Abuja.

The CJN threatened to wield the big stick when necessary.

ACADEMICS: STRIKE

The non-teaching members of staff of Nigerian universities would meet to decide on a date to meet with the federal government over the indefinite strike embarked upon by the unions.

The president of Senior Staff Association Of Nigerian Universities, Samson

Ugwoke, made this known in Abuja.

The non-teaching members of staff of universities under the auspices of the joint action committee had threatened to embark on an indefinite strike from September 11th over the non-implementation of the 2009 agreement.

STORM: PHILIPPINE

At least three people have died and six missing after a major storm caused widespread flooding in and around the Philippine capital, manila.

Reports say schools, government offices and businesses have been shut down.

The tropical storm is the latest to hit the Southeast Asian Country.

Unlike most countries, the Philippines endure about 20 of such storms each year.

THE UNION OF EUROPEAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATIONS

Action begins today in the 2017/18 UEFA champion’s league games.

The last season’s finalist Juventus will take a trip to Spain to play Barcelona at the camp NOU stadium.

As Manchester United battles BASEL at Old Trafford in England, so will Chelsea take on Garabag at the Stamford Brigde in London.

Bayern Munchen is expected to play Anderlecht at the Allianz-arena, as Celtic plays host to Paris saint German at Celtic park amongst others.

All matches are to begin at 7:45 pm, Nigerian time.

LAGOS: VOLUNTEERISM

Lagos State Government has called on community members to play their part in the development of the state at the grassroots level.

Special adviser to the state governor, Kehinde Joseph made the appeal at an awareness programme in the state.

Joseph noted that government alone cannot provide all the needs of the various communities in the state, hence the need for members to volunteer and play a key role in achieving development.

FASHOLA: IMMIGRATION

The minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, has questioned the credibility of the managing director of Egbin Power PLC, Dallas Peavey jnr.

He is accusing the American of working against Nigeria’s interest by lying about the quantity of power being produced by the company.

The works minister said Dallas jnr also lied about the capacity of the country’s transmission system and the amount of debt owed electricity companies by government’s ministries, departments and agencies.

Fashola, who made the accusations at his 19th monthly meeting with operators in the electricity industry in Lagos therefore called on the Nigeria Immigration Service to investigate the American, over his visa and work permit status in Nigeria.

ATIKU: CRITICS

Former vice president and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar has dared his critics to provide proof of allegations of corruption against him.

Atiku explained that though he had not been convicted of corruption by any court in the land or elsewhere, some folks were bent on tarnishing his political intentions by spreading unfounded stories against him.

He wondered why some people find it difficult to believe that one could be wealthy through legal means.

The former vice president therefore challenged his opponents to provide evidence of all corrupt allegations against him or be quiet on the matter.

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool has pleaded against the length of Sadio mane’s three-match ban after he was sent off during Saturday’s 5 – nil defeat at Manchester city.

The Senegal forward is due to miss premier league matches against Burnley and Leicester, and a trip to the final in the EFL cup.

Mane was dismissed in the 37th minute after catching goalkeeper Ederson in the face with a high foot.

His ban could be reduced by one or two matches if the appeal is successful



BREXIT

British members of parliament have voted in favour of a bill to end Britain’s EU membership, despite opposition accusations of an unprecedented power grab.

The lawmakers voted by 326 to 290 in favour of backing the legislation, after more than 13 hours of debate.

The bill is still expected to be scrutinized by mps.

The bill is aimed at repealing the 1972 law through which Britain joined

the bloc.

SULTAN

The Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar the third, says Islam is not against family planning.

He, however, noted that the message of the advocates of child spacing must be modified in such a way that would be acceptable to the people.

He Sultan stated this through the Emir of Shonga, Haliru Hahaya while delivering a speech at the 5th annual family planning consultative stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.

FG: NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

The Federal government is set to allocate 80 percent of crude lifting to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC trading.

Managing Director, NNPC trading limited, and Ibrahim Waya made the disclosure in a chat with newsmen.

NNPC trading is an arm of the NNPC which evolved from the merger of its trading companies and currently handles 40 per cent of the country’s oil lifting.

NATIONAL IDENTITY MANAGEMENT COMMISSION

About 21,360, million Nigerians now already have their national identification numbers, that’s according to the national identity management commission.

The commission said it had registered the Nigerians and issued them the

national identification number.

