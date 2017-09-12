RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM



PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI ARRIVES KADUNA STATE ON A WORK VISIT.

NON TEACHING STAFF UNION OF UNIVERSITIES SET TO DECIDE FOR A MEETINGWITH THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OVER ONGOING STRIKE ACTION.

WORKERS IN ZAMFARA STATE GOVERNMENT EMPLOY DOWN TOOLS INDEFINITELY.

DINO MELAYE TO APPEAL COURT JUDGEMENT ORDERING CONTINUATION OF HIS

RECALL PROCESS FROM THE SENATE.

3 FEARED DEAD IN PHILIPPINE’S TROPICAL STORM.

ACTION BEGINS TODAY IN 2017/2018 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GAMES.

BUHARI: KADUNA

President Muhammadu Buhari is on a visit to Kaduna State where he is to commission an integrated feed mill and poultry in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai who received the president notedthat the feed mill and poultry was set up to attract more private sectorinvestors to the state.

The project is constructed at 150 million dollars and consistsof a feed mill, hatchery and breeder farm.

ACADEMICS:STRIKE

The non-teaching members of staff of Nigerian Universities would meet to decide on a date to meet with the federal government over the indefinite strike embarked upon by the unions.

The President of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SamsonUgwoke, made this known in Abuja.

Recall that the non-teaching members of staff of universities under theauspices of the joint action committee had threatened to proceed on anindefinite strike from September 11th over the non-implementation of the2009 agreement.

KADUNA

Academic activities have been grounded till further notice Atthe Kaduna State University.

Reports say the Senior Staff Association, Non-Academic Staff Union andNational Association of Technologists in the institution decided to jointhe nationwide indefinite strike by Academic Unions.

The chairman of the universities senior staff association, KantomaBala,told newsmen in Kaduna, that the three unions had formed a joint actioncommittee to monitor the strike.

ZAMFARA STRIKE

On grudges over poor welfare packages, workers in Zamfara State have down tools indefinitely.They are protesting the government’s failure to meet their several demands.

The Chairman, Nigerian Labour Congress in the State, Bashir Mafara,announced the decision after a joint meeting of the affiliated unions ingusau.

The workers had earlier given the government a 21-day ultimatum to meetcertain demands or face industrial action.

CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and theAdministrator Of The National Judicial Institute, retired justice RosalineBozimo, has urged the staff of various courts to abstain from corruption.

They said there was no place for corruption in the judiciary and warnedworkers against unethical conducts to enable the court system functioneffectively.

Both justices gave the warning at a workshop for court’s support staff inAbuja.

TheCJN threatened to wield the big stick when necessary.

DINO: APPEAL

The Senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye has vowed to file an appeal today against the judgment by the Federal High Court ordering continuation of the process for his recall.

Melaye made the latest development known through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome.

Ozekhome hinted that he had been directed to file the appeal, especiallyagainst parts of the court judgment that did not favor his client.

The Abuja division of the federal high court, presided by Justice NnamdiDimgba, had ordered the continuation of the recall process of Dino Melaye after dismissing the senator’s motion against it.

ATIKU: CRITICS

Former Vice President and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress,Atiku Abubakar has dared his critics to provide proof of allegations of corruption against him.

Atiku explained that though he had not been convicted of corruption by anycourt in the land or elsewhere, some folks were bent on tarnishing hispolitical intentions by spreading unfounded stories against him.

He wondered why some people find it difficult to believe that one could bewealthy through legal means.

The Former Vice President therefore challenged his opponents to provideevidence of all corrupt allegations against him or be quiet on the matter.

STORM: PHILIPPINE

At least three people have died and six missing after a major storm caused wide spread flooding in and around the Philippine Capital, Manila.

Reports say schools, government offices and businesses have been shut down.The tropical storm is the latest to hit the Southeast Asian country.

Unlike most countries, the Philippines endure about 20 of such storms eachyear.

MACRON

French President Emmanuel Macron has travelled to the hurricane-hitCaribbean.

Macron will meet with the Dutch king who has expressed shock over thedevastation on the worst-hit territories.

The French president’s visit to the islands comes as a maximum categoryfive storm, left at least 10 dead on French territory and a wide trail ofdestruction.

UEFA

Action begins today in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions’ League Games.The last season’s finalist Juventus will take a trip to Spain to playBarcelona at the camp NOU stadium.

As Manchester United battles Basel at Old Trafford in England, so willChelsea take on Qarabag at the Stamford Bridge in London.

BayernMunchen is expected to play Anderlecht at the Allianz-Arena, asCeltic plays host to Paris Saint German at Celtic Park amongst others.

All matches are to begin at 7:45 pm, Nigerian time.

