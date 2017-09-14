RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH, 2017

PANDA

The world’s oldest panda in captivity has died at age 37. Her handlers in China said they gave the panda known as “Basi” an emotional send-off befitting a minor celebrity.

Researchers say the panda’s 37 years has outlived a human’s hundred years of existence. They added that Basi outlived most of her peers by nearly two decades.

Pandas in the wild have an average lifespan of about 20 years, but those in captivity generally live longer.

URUGUAY

Uruguay has made history as it has for the first time appointed a female as vice-president.

The new vice-president, Lucia Topo-Lansky has an interesting profile of being a former left-wing rebel, jail breaker who had spent 13 years in jail, and survived torture.

However, her supporters now describe her as a kind and active member of the Uruguayan upper house.

OBY: BUHARI

A former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has bared her thoughts on the current administration’s style of leadership.

Ezekwesili believes the government of President Buhari is being sectional. She wants the Nigerian government to be all encompassing by showing love to all.

The former minister made the remarks in a series of tweets on her Twitter handle while reacting to the recent deployment of soldiers in the south-east code named Operation Python Dance 2.

VAN DIJK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is insisting that the defensive frailties which cost his side three points against Sevilla cannot be solved merely in the transfer market.

The reds opened their champions’ league campaign with a 2-2 draw which gave the Spanish side a point at an field.

Liverpool was heavily linked with Southampton Centre-back Virgil Van Dijk throughout the summer, but the saints accused the reds of making an illegal approach for the player.

Klopp, however, refused to blame Liverpool’s early-season defensive woes on the club’s failure to sign Van Dijk.

GOVERNORS: RESTRUCTURING

Governors and monarchs in the 19 northern states have set up a committee in the region to look into the ongoing agitation for restructuring of the country.

This was disclosed at the inaugural meeting of the northern committee on restructuring in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The chairman of the committee and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, and the Emir of Kano and former Central Bank Governor, Muhammad Sanusi however stated the region’s commitment to the country’s unity.

Lawyers: Kanu

Notable lawyers in the country have expressed their displeasure over the alleged deployment of soldiers in the family house of the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in Umuahia, Abia state.

One of the lawyers, Femi Falana described the action as illegal while his counterpart, Mike Ozekhome said it was a brute force and a crush-them mentality.

Falana added that the commissioner of police in Abia state should be allowed to take over Kanu’s case in line with the provisions of the constitution and the police act.

For his part, Ozekhome noted that force was not the best approach to agitation in the east, adding that the government could become unpopular if they fail to apply dialogue in solving problems.

ULC

The issue between the federal government and workers in the country is far from resolved as the United Labour Congress has threatened that workers in the country would embark on an indefinite strike if the federal government failed to meet its demands by Friday.

The threat came barely two weeks after the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment responded to the workers through a letter, which the ULC said “largely failed to adequately address the critical issues raised in our demands.”

The union issued the threat after an emergency meeting of its National Administrative Committee, which was held jointly with the national strike committee in Lagos.

In a statement signed by the president, ULC, Joe Ajaero, the union urged Nigerians to take precaution and stock up necessities.

NARD: ANEKE

And a bit of fresh air from the health sector as resident doctors in the country have suspended their strike action.

The secretary to the National Association of Resident Doctors, Emmanuel Aneke however noted that the association was still awaiting the promise from the president to look into their demands, especially salaries.

Aneke noted that some of their members have received salaries while some are still being owed.

The secretary added that until the federal government addresses the issues of salaries and other demands laid before it, the strike would continue.

