DEFENCE: IPOB

Nigeria’s defense minister, Mansur Dan-Ali has added his voice to why IPOBhas been declared a terrorist group.

Dan Ali says several hate speeches and counter speeches on the instance ofthe IPOB were heating up the polity.

The defense minister maintained that the unity of Nigeria was what themilitary stands for, and must not be tampered with.



LAGOS: LAKE RICE

The Lagos state government says the sale of lake rice by the ministry ofagriculture would continue.

The commissioner for agriculture, Oluwatoyin Suarau, who made thedisclosure, added that more centers would be created so it could reachmore Lagosians.

Suarau noted that the continuous sale of the product was a directive bythe state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, to increase access to the rice.

COURT: JONATHAN

The Lagos state division of the court of appeal is set to replace one ofthe judges on the three-man panel hearing an appeal filed by the wife ofex-president, patience Jonathan.

Mrs Jonathan is seeking the order of the court to stop the permanentforfeiture of her 5.9 million dollars and over two billion naira to thefederal government.

The suit, which was assigned to justice’s john Ikyeh, AbimbolaObaseki-Adejumo and Abraham Georgewill, was stalled following thewithdrawal of one of the members of the panel.



D’TIGERS

The Nigeria’s senior male basketball teams, D’tigers are expected back inthe country today after taking second place and silver medal at the 2017afrobasket tournament.

D’tigers captain Ike Diogu was given the most valuable player award.

Tunisa claimed the Fiba afrobasket title after beating Nigeria 77-65 in,Saturday’s final in Tunis.

ARSENAL

Arsenal players showed right attitude and spirit in the 0-0 draw withChelsea on Sunday after their 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

The draw saw Arsenal move onto seven points, six adrift of leadersManchester city whilst Chelsea, who for the third successive game againstthe gunners ended the match with 10 players are third, three points offcity.

Arsenal’s manager, Arsene Wenger said his team had not simply come to pullup the draw bridge but try and take all three points.



BANKS

Banking And Insurance Industries’ workers under the aegis of the nationalunion of banks, insurance and financial institutions employees have pulledout of the planned nationwide strike directed by the united labourcongress.

The association, in a statement said there were critical issues facing thefinancial services, allied industries and the economy in general and, assuch, shutting the sectors was not an option.

The statement was signed by the new President, Nubifie.

KADUNA: APC

The all progressives’ congress in Kaduna state has given its full supportfor the re-elections of President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s presidentand governor Nasir El-Rufai as the Kaduna state governor in 2019.

The state APC made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting with partyleaders from the 255 electoral wards of the state.

The party gave their endorsement for the re-elections of the duo in acommuniqué signed by leaders of the party in Kaduna.

ARMY: SOUTH WEST

The Nigerian army is not done in its bid to secure the nation as it plansto launch operation crocodile smile ii in the south-west and south –southregions of the country.

Army spokesman, Sani Usman, made this known in a media chat.

Usman noted that though there are controversies surrounding operationpython dance 2 in the snot borne out of a political agenda, but to ensure security in all theregions of the country.

NASS: 2018 BUDGET

The presidency says all is set for it to present the 2018 appropriationbill to the national assembly.

Special Adviser to the president on national assembly matters, Ita Enanggave the assurance while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

Recall that the national assembly had last year fixed October as deadlinefor the submission of the bill.



ROMANIA: STORM

And in the Balkans, a powerful storm has been reported in western Romania.The storm with winds of up to 100 kilometers high has brought down treesand tore off roofs killing eight people and injuring at about 67.

Some water and electricity supplies have been cut.The storm is currently moving north towards Ukraine.

MOURIHNO

Manchester united manager Jose Mourinho is glad his side are able to scoregoals freely this season as premier league clubs are becoming increasinglydefensive.

United beat Everton 4-0 on Sunday and have defeated west ham united and

Swansea with identical shorelines.

Mourinho, whose side drew 15 games last season as they finished sixth, waspleased with the “clear difference” in their style of play and the abilityto push on for wins this season.





CARIBBEAN

The U.S national hurricane center has warned that hurricane Maria isexpected to hit Leeward Islands in the Caribbean.

It adds that the category one hurricane will rapidly strengthen over thenext 48 hours and will hit the islands late on Monday.

Maria described as a dangerous major hurricane, is said to be movingroughly along the same path as Irma, the hurricane that devastated theregion this month.

