20 artistes compete for N1m, recording deal at “Ariya Repete” concert

Twenty (20) contestants will slug it out on Friday in the semi-finals of Traditional Music Concert, tagged “Ariya Repete” scheduled for the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The 12 fuji and eight juju artistes emerged at the quarterfinal which held at Democracy Park, Akure, Ondo State last Friday.

While popular singers such as Sir Shina Peters, 9ice and Abass Akande Obesere thrilled spectators, the contestants expressed their excitement for qualifying to the next round of the concert and lauded Goldberg for promoting indigenous Yoruba music.

According to organisers, winners in both the fuji and Juju categories will win a grand prize of One million Naira and a recording deal each

Ariya Repete is aimed at promoting Yoruba culture.

