2017 Oscars: Actress Jada Pinkett Smith reacts to nominations

Actress Jada Pinkett has reacted to the 2017 Oscar nominations, saying she is excited and proud.

Recall that Jada had in 2016 alongside other actors called for a boycott of the Oscars after no person of colour was nominated in any of the four major acting categories.

The nominees for the 89th and 2017 Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, and six black actors were nominated.

Black films including “Fences,” “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight” also got nominations in categories such as the best picture, feature documentary, and best director.

