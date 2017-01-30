23-year-old Iris Mittenaere of France wins Miss Universe 2017

We were rooting for Miss Nigeria, Unoaku Anyadike but sadly she and over 80 other girls from around the world were beaten to the coveted Miss Universe crown by 23-year-old Iris Mittenaere, a dental surgery student from France.

Iris takes over from former Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach making her the 65th Miss Universe.

According to her, she’ll dedicate a good part of her year as Miss Universe towards advocating for dental and oral hygiene.

First and second runners-up were Miss Haiti (Raquel Pelissier) and Miss Colombia (Andrea Tovar) with Kenya, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Phillippines, Canada, Brazil, France, Thailand and the U.S. also making it to the list of top finalists.

