Model representing North Dakota, Cara Mund, emerged as the winner of the just concluded Miss America 2017 held at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall.

Miss America 2016, Savvy Shields, placed the crown on the 23-year-old teary-eyed successor’s head as the new Miss America accepted applause and cheers from the audience and judges.

Cara emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges. In one of her onstage interviews, she said President Trump was wrong to withdraw the U.S. from the climate accord aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

23-years old Cara Mund wins Miss America 2017