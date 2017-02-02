2face Idibia unveils 2017 ‘Eargasm’ to celebrate love

It’s the month of Love and different activities have been lined-up to celebrate. One of such is the ‘EARGASM’ concert led by legendary music act TUFACE IDIBIA.

Tuface while unveiling the 2017 edition to newsmen says the event is his own way of celebrating love, which he preaches most times in his songs.

Meanwhile, the singer says the forthcoming February 6th march is about encouraging positive minded Nigerians to continue to work without intimidation.

According to him there is a system that is clearly designed not to work for the majority.

