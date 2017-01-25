Nigerian pop icon, 2face Idibia, has announced a “massive nationwide” protest against the policies of the federal government.

The singer took to his Instagram page to call on Nigerians to seek “urgent explanation” for the present economic state of Nigeria.

2face said the protest, organised by Nigeria First, will hold on Sunday, February 5.

He said Nigerians were tired of the “excuses and mistakes” of government, and as such, have decided to “take the bull by the horn”.

“A call for good governance. A call for urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide. A call for nationwide protests as we say no to the Executive, no to legislatures, no to judiciary… You have all failed us.

“We the people are tired. We can no longer continue with all of you. All your excuses and mistakes are not funny. We do not wish to continue with a system and government that is not working but afflicting the people.

“We the people of this country not living under the privileges of government allowances and remuneration have now accepted to take the bull by the horn to come out and protest this obnoxious and baseless policies and excuses of the government of the day.

“There’s need for Nigerians to rise against what is happening in this country having waited patiently for the legislatures that were elected to represent the people all to no avail,” the ‘True Love’ singer wrote in part.

2face Idbia, also known as 2baba, recently used his foundation to raise N14 million for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

2face to organise nationwide protest against ‘obnoxious policies’ of FG